Novation Introduces Circuit Rhythm

Ask any club or festival DJ if they’re familiar with the Pioneer DJ brand and the answer will almost certainly be yes. The Pioneer CDJ digital media players have become as ubiquitous as turntables in DJ booths everywhere and are often accompanied by other Pioneer DJ equipment including mixers and controllers. Now Pioneer DJ has studio monitors to complement its other gear, which includes everything from headphones to PA speakers to samplers and synthesizers for music production. Pioneer DJ’s newest active monitor speakers include the Pioneer DJ VM-50 ($169 each, featuring a 5.25-inch woofer), VM-70 ($229 each, featuring a 6.5-inch woofer), and VM-80 ($289 each, featuring an 8-inch woofer). They are worthy candidates for your home-based music production and/or DJ setup, but to become as essential as the CDJs found worldwide would take something exceedingly special. Let’s see if the VM-50 can stand out in a market as crowded as a peak-hour dancefloor on Saturday night.