Novation Introduces Circuit Rhythm

Sonic State
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest addition to the Circuit family is focused on beatmaking 22/06/21. Novation has introduced Circuit Rhythm, A spokesperson told us, "Sample, make beats, and perform like never before, with the latest addition to the Circuit family." Here's the details direct from Novation... The wait is finally over. The next addition...

sonicstate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headphones#Drums#Music Production#Sequencer#Novation Circuit#Circuit Rhythm#Grid Fx#Components
