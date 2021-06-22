Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Remembering a Great Friend: The Phone Not Ringing This Time Isn’t a Good Thing

hogville.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — We all get tired of our phone ringing or beeping all day with calls and messages, but it isn’t always a good thing when it doesn’t ring. One of the best persons in this world, Richard Turbeville, passed away on Monday, June 14. He had gone into the hospital the previous Thursday for what was supposed to be an out-patient surgery. He had been diagnosed with gall bladder cancer. The surgery that Thursday was to see if it was malignant or not.

www.hogville.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Yankees#Notre Dame
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arkansas State
Related
Plymouth, INPilot-News

A great time at the ballpark

PLYMOUTH - There was a sports-related story in the national news lately that was kind of surprising. It had to do with parents behaving badly, which unfortunately, isn’t the surprising part, but it happened at a t-ball game being played by 5- and 6-year olds. During the championship game (in t-ball??), opposing coaches began arguing over a call and a spectator ran onto the field, then it escalated into a full-fledged brawl when others joined in. The fiasco eventually ended when the umpires called the game and kids were in tears. This occurred in Kentucky so maybe it was just another chapter of the longstanding feud between the Hatfields and McCoys, but regardless, it was a ridiculous display of immaturity on the part of the adults involved.
Sportssportswar.com

This is not how I remember things at all

Everyone has always loved Jack Salt the person, but there were frequently quite a few posters here who felt he should not be getting playing time, even through the end of his senior year. It's honestly bizarre seeing so many people responding to this thread saying that he was never under-appreciated, because he absolutely was.
BaseballSioux City Journal

CWS friends keep the good times rolling for 20 years and counting

Randy Workman was backing his red pickup with personalized Husker plates into a prime tailgating spot outside Rosenblatt Stadium when a Louisiana truck rolled up carrying four guys. The Southern gents stopped on the street on that College World Series morning in 2002. Could they park there, they asked the...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

FWFC gets 'great lesson' in friendly

One of the most recognizable soccer clubs in North America brought representatives to Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field on Friday night in what turned into a celebration of the sport. The U20 squad for Club Deportivo Guadalajara, better known as Chivas, played Fort Wayne FC in the first international friendly for...
Lexington, MItricitytimes-online.com

Remembering significant things

“Iris, don’t be surprised if Daddy doesn’t remember you. And I can’t promise he’ll be awake for a visit,” my cousin said on the phone. “Thanks for the warning. It’s been two years since we last saw him, so we’ll take the risk. Besides, Mel and I plan to visit Mom’s grave in Lexington.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy