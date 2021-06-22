Remembering a Great Friend: The Phone Not Ringing This Time Isn’t a Good Thing
FAYETTEVILLE — We all get tired of our phone ringing or beeping all day with calls and messages, but it isn’t always a good thing when it doesn’t ring. One of the best persons in this world, Richard Turbeville, passed away on Monday, June 14. He had gone into the hospital the previous Thursday for what was supposed to be an out-patient surgery. He had been diagnosed with gall bladder cancer. The surgery that Thursday was to see if it was malignant or not.www.hogville.net