Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Early infiltrating macrophage subtype correlates with late-stage phenotypic outcome in a mouse model of hepatorenal fibrocystic disease

By Kurt A. Zimmerman, Cheng J. Song, Ernald J. G. Aloria, Zhang Li, Juling Zhou, Sarah J. Bland, Alex Yashchenko, David K. Crossman, Michal Mrug, Bradley K. Yoder
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHepatorenal fibrocystic disease (HRFCD) is a genetically inherited disorder related to primary cilia dysfunction in which patients display varying levels of fibrosis, bile duct expansion, and inflammation. In mouse models of HRFCD, the phenotype is greatly impacted by the genetic background in which the mutation is placed. Macrophages are a common factor associated with progression of HRFCD and are also strongly influenced by the genetic background. These data led us to hypothesize that macrophage subtypes that change in relation to the genetic background are responsible for the variable phenotypic outcomes in HRFCD. To test this hypothesis, we utilized a mouse model of HRFCD (Ift88Orpk mice) on the C57BL/6 and BALB/c inbred backgrounds that have well-documented differences in macrophage subtypes. Our analyses of infiltrating macrophage subtypes confirm that genetic strain influences the subtype of infiltrating macrophage present during normal postnatal liver development and in Ift88Orpk livers (Ly6clo in C57BL/6 vs Ly6chi in BALB/c). Each infiltrating macrophage subtype was similarly associated with a unique phenotypic outcome as analysis of liver tissue shows that C57BL/6 Ift88Orpk mice have increased bile duct expansion, but reduced levels of fibrosis compared to BALB/c Ift88Orpk livers. RNA sequencing data suggest that the ability to infiltrate macrophage subtypes to influence the phenotypic outcome may be due to unique ligand-receptor signaling between infiltrating macrophages and cilia dysfunctional biliary epithelium. To evaluate whether specific macrophage subtypes cause the observed phenotypic divergence, we analyzed the liver phenotype in BALB/c Ift88Orpk mice on a CCR2−/− background. Unexpectedly, the loss of Ly6chi macrophages, which were strongly enriched in BALB/c Ift88Orpk mice, did not significantly alter liver fibrosis. These data indicate that macrophage subtypes may correlate with HRFCD phenotypic outcome, but do not directly cause the pathology.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Disease#Phenotype#Macrophage#Hrfcd#Rna#Balb C Ift88orpk Mice#Wilson Pd#Cas#Woychik Rp#Insertional#Te Morsche Rh#Gilissen C#Venselaar H#Proc Natl Acad Sci Usa#Pfundt#Cpk#Replogle Jm Et Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The severity of glomerular endothelial cell injury is associated with infiltrating macrophage heterogeneity in endocapillary proliferative glomerulonephritis

Endocapillary proliferation occurs in various types of glomerulonephritis (GN), with varying prognoses. We examined 42 renal biopsy samples representing endocapillary proliferative lesions from post-streptococcal acute GN (PSAGN), Henoch–Schönlein purpura nephritis (HSPN), and lupus nephritis (LN). In PSAGN, the glomerular capillary network was maintained, although severe lesions displayed dots or short, curved lines, indicating CD34-positive capillaries and suggesting capillary obstruction. Conversely, patients with LN and HSPN displayed obstruction of CD34-positive capillaries with dissociation from the glomerular basement membrane even in mild lesions. According to computer-assisted morphologic analysis, the cell density did not differ between the diseases. However, in PSAGN, the number of capillary loops was significantly increased, with a larger glomerular capillary luminal area than in the other groups. In addition, the number and frequency of CD163-positive cells (M2 macrophages) tended to be higher in PSAGN, while there were no significant differences in the number of CD68-positive (total) macrophages. These results indicate that in PSAGN, endothelial cell damage is less severe, and angiogenesis may be promoted. The severity of endothelial cell injury in each disease may be associated with differences in infiltrating inflammatory cell phenotypes.
ScienceScience Daily

GluN3A knockout mouse: Alternative model for Alzheimer's neurodegeneration

In the context of recent debate over the FDA's approval of aducanumab, it's refreshing to learn about a model of Alzheimer's neurodegeneration that doesn't start with the pathogenic proteins amyloid or Tau. A new paper in Alzheimer's & Dementia from Emory neuroscientist Shan Ping Yu and colleagues focuses on an...
HealthNature.com

Type II alveolar cell MHCII improves respiratory viral disease outcomes while exhibiting limited antigen presentation

Type II alveolar cells (AT2s) are critical for basic respiratory homeostasis and tissue repair after lung injury. Prior studies indicate that AT2s also express major histocompatibility complex class II (MHCII) molecules, but how MHCII expression by AT2s is regulated and how it contributes to host defense remain unclear. Here we show that AT2s express high levels of MHCII independent of conventional inflammatory stimuli, and that selective loss of MHCII from AT2s in mice results in modest worsening of respiratory virus disease following influenza and Sendai virus infections. We also find that AT2s exhibit MHCII presentation capacity that is substantially limited compared to professional antigen presenting cells. The combination of constitutive MHCII expression and restrained antigen presentation may position AT2s to contribute to lung adaptive immune responses in a measured fashion, without over-amplifying damaging inflammation.
ChinaNature.com

Combination of retinoids and narrow-band ultraviolet B inhibits matrix metalloproteinase 13 expression in HaCaT keratinocytes and a mouse model of psoriasis

Matrix metalloproteinase13 (MMP13) can be released by keratinocytes and fibroblasts and involved in the pathogenesis of skin disorders. Retinoic acid derivative drugs include tazarotene and acitretin. Tazarotene/acitretin and narrow-band ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) irradiation are common treatment options for psoriasis. However, their impact on MMP13 expression in the context of psoriasis has yet to be determined. The expression of MMP13 was analyzed in patients with psoriasis. The effects of tazarotene/acitretin and NB-UVB on MMP13 expression were also investigated in a mouse model of psoriasis. Human HaCaT keratinocytes were exposed to acitretin or NB-UVB and then assayed for cell proliferation and MMP13 expression levels. We showed that patients with psoriasis had increased levels of MMP13 protein in skin lesions and serum samples. Exposure to acitretin and NB-UVB irradiation alone or in combination led to reduction of cell proliferation and MMP13 expression in HaCaT cells. Consistently, tazarotene treatment or NB-UVB irradiation attenuated imiquimod-induced psoriasis-like dermatitis and decreased MMP13 expression in a mouse model. Based on these from HaCaT keratinocytes cells and animal experiments, we suggest that tazarotene/acitretin and NB-UVB irradiation can inhibit the expression of MMP13 in HaCaT keratinocytes and psoriasis mouse models. Blockade of MMP13 activity may have therapeutic potential in improving symptoms of psoriasis.
ScienceNature.com

Drosophila tubulin polymerization promoting protein mutants reveal pathological correlates relevant to human Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder with no known cure. PD is characterized by locomotion deficits, nigrostriatal dopaminergic neuronal loss, mitochondrial dysfunctions and formation of α-Synuclein aggregates. A well-conserved and less understood family of Tubulin Polymerization Promoting Proteins (TPPP) is also implicated in PD and related disorders, where TPPP exists in pathological aggregates in neurons in patient brains. However, there are no in vivo studies on mammalian TPPP to understand the genetics and neuropathology linking TPPP aggregation or neurotoxicity to PD. Recently, we discovered the only Drosophila homolog of human TPPP named Ringmaker (Ringer). Here, we report that adult ringer mutants display progressive locomotor disabilities, reduced lifespan and neurodegeneration. Importantly, our findings reveal that Ringer is associated with mitochondria and ringer mutants have mitochondrial structural damage and dysfunctions. Adult ringer mutants also display progressive loss of dopaminergic neurons. Together, these phenotypes of ringer mutants recapitulate some of the salient features of human PD patients, thus allowing us to utilize ringer mutants as a fly model relevant to PD, and further explore its genetic and molecular underpinnings to gain insights into the role of human TPPP in PD.
CancerNature.com

Decreased ferroportin in hepatocytes promotes macrophages polarize towards an M2-like phenotype and liver fibrosis

Iron release from macrophages is closely regulated by the interaction of hepcidin, a peptide hormone produced by hepatocytes, with the macrophage iron exporter ferroportin (FPN1). However, the functions of FPN1 in hepatocyte secretion and macrophage polarization remain unknown. CD68 immunohistochemical staining and double immunofluorescence staining for F4/80 and Ki67 in transgenic mouse livers showed that the number of macrophages in FPN1−/+ and FPN1−/− mouse livers was significantly increased compared to that in WT (FPN+/+) mice. FPN1 downregulation in hepatic cells increased the levels of the M2 markers CD206, TGF- β, VEGF, MMP-9, Laminin, Collagen, IL-4 and IL-10. Furthermore, the expression of CD16/32 and iNOS, as M1 markers, exhibited the opposite trend. Meanwhile, α-SMA immunohistochemistry and Sirius red staining showed that the trend of liver fibrosis in FPN1−/− mice was more significant than that in control mice. Similarly, in vitro FPN1 knockdown in L02-Sh/L02-SCR liver cell lines yielded similar results. Taken together, we demonstrated that downregulated FPN1 expression in hepatocytes can promote the proliferation and polarization of macrophages, leading to hepatic fibrosis. Above all, the FPN1 axis might provide a potential target for hepatic fibrosis.
ScienceNature.com

Atypical perineuronal nets in the CA2 region interfere with social memory in a mouse model of social dysfunction

Social memory dysfunction is an especially devastating symptom of many neuropsychiatric disorders, which makes understanding the cellular and molecular processes that contribute to such abnormalities important. Evidence suggests that the hippocampus, particularly the CA2 region, plays an important role in social memory. We sought to identify potential mechanisms of social memory dysfunction in the hippocampus by investigating features of neurons, glia, and the extracellular matrix (ECM) of BTBR mice, an inbred mouse strain with deficient social memory. The CA2 is known to receive inputs from dentate gyrus adult-born granule cells (abGCs), neurons known to participate in social memory, so we examined this cell population and found fewer abGCs, as well as fewer axons from abGCs in the CA2 of BTBR mice compared to controls. We also found that BTBR mice had fewer pyramidal cell dendritic spines, in addition to fewer microglia and astrocytes, in the CA2 compared to controls. Along with diminished neuronal and glial elements, we found atypical perineuronal nets (PNNs), specialized ECM structures that regulate plasticity, in the CA2 of BTBR mice. By diminishing PNNs in the CA2 of BTBR mice to control levels, we observed a partial restoration of social memory. Our findings suggest that the CA2 region of BTBR mice exhibits multiple cellular and extracellular abnormalities and identify atypical PNNs as one mechanism producing social memory dysfunction, although the contribution of reduced abGC afferents, pyramidal cell dendritic spine, and glial cell numbers remains unexplored.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Age-dependent shift in the de novo proteome accompanies pathogenesis in an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is an age-related neurodegenerative disorder associated with memory loss, but the AD-associated neuropathological changes begin years before memory impairments. Investigation of the early molecular abnormalities in AD might offer innovative opportunities to target memory impairment prior to onset. Decreased protein synthesis plays a fundamental role in AD, yet the consequences of this dysregulation for cellular function remain unknown. We hypothesize that alterations in the de novo proteome drive early metabolic alterations in the hippocampus that persist throughout AD progression. Using a combinatorial amino acid tagging approach to selectively label and enrich newly synthesized proteins, we found that the de novo proteome is disturbed in young APP/PS1 mice prior to symptom onset, affecting the synthesis of multiple components of the synaptic, lysosomal, and mitochondrial pathways. Furthermore, the synthesis of large clusters of ribosomal subunits were affected throughout development. Our data suggest that large-scale changes in protein synthesis could underlie cellular dysfunction in AD.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

SOX11 Inhibitors Demonstrate Early Activity in MCL Models

Three first-in-class, SOX11 small molecule inhibitors demonstrated on-target antitumor activity in mantle cell lymphoma cell lines and in patient-derived ibrutinib-resistant models ex vivo. Three first-in-class, SOX11 small molecule inhibitors demonstrated on-target antitumor activity in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) cell lines and in patient-derived ibrutinib (Imbruvica)-resistant models ex vivo, according to...
ScienceNewswise

Differences in human, mouse brain cells have important implications for disease research

A UCLA-led study comparing brain cells known as astrocytes in humans and mice found that mouse astrocytes are more resilient to oxidative stress, a damaging imbalance that is a mechanism behind many neurological disorders. A lack of oxygen triggers molecular repair mechanisms in these mouse astrocytes but not in human astrocytes. In contrast, inflammation activates immune-response genes in human astrocytes but not mouse astrocytes.
HealthNature.com

Real-time finite element analysis allows homogenization of tissue scale strains and reduces variance in a mouse defect healing model

Mechanical loading allows both investigation into the mechano-regulation of fracture healing as well as interventions to improve fracture-healing outcomes such as delayed healing or non-unions. However, loading is seldom individualised or even targeted to an effective mechanical stimulus level within the bone tissue. In this study, we use micro-finite element analysis to demonstrate the result of using a constant loading assumption for all mouse femurs in a given group. We then contrast this with the application of an adaptive loading approach, denoted real time Finite Element adaptation, in which micro-computed tomography images provide the basis for micro-FE based simulations and the resulting strains are manipulated and targeted to a reference distribution. Using this approach, we demonstrate that individualised femoral loading leads to a better-specified strain distribution and lower variance in tissue mechanical stimulus across all mice, both longitudinally and cross-sectionally, while making sure that no overloading is occurring leading to refracture of the femur bones.
Sciencealzheimersnewstoday.com

Gantenerumab Lowers Key Protein Levels in Early-onset Disease Trial

The investigational therapy gantenerumab significantly lowered levels of established biomarkers in a rare, inherited form of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, despite failing to slow cognitive decline or memory loss in symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, according to data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. Based on these results, enrolled patients may choose...
CancerNature.com

Late and very late relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia: clinical and molecular features, and treatment outcomes

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) often relapse early after the treatment course, within the first two years from the initial diagnosis [1,2,3]. Cases of late relapse (LR) occurring in ≥5 years from initial diagnosis have been reported infrequently [4,5,6]. However, there is no exact definition for late/very late relapse of ALL. Vora et al., reported 12 cases (~1%) with very-late relapse (VLR), defined as >10 years from the time of complete remission (CR), among 1134 children treated on the Medical Research Council (MRC) ALL trials [5]. The MRC UKALLXII/ECOG E2993 reported that 2.8% (n = 21) of all relapses in adult ALL patients were late (≥5 years from remission) [6]. Rizzari et al. showed that LR ALL (≥5 years) occurred in 2.9% of Italian children, with a median onset of 6.1 years (range: 5.8–13.7) [4]. It remains unknown if LR results from recurrence of the original leukemia or from a second de novo ALL that is clonally distinct from to the original malignancy. To better understand the clonal origin of LR-ALL and examine treatment outcomes, we analyzed genetic features and clinical outcomes including response to novel agents (i.e., blinatumomab and inotuzumab) [7, 8], and/or allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (alloHCT) in patients treated for ALL at City of Hope (COH).
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Prognostic Impact of Preoperative Plasma Levels of Urokinase Plasminogen Activator Proteins on Disease Outcomes After Radical Cystectomy

J Urol. 2021 Jun 28:101097JU0000000000001936. doi: 10.1097/JU.0000000000001936. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To validate the association of plasma-levels of urokinase-type plasminogen activator (uPA), its soluble receptor (SuPAR) and its inhibitor (PAI-One) with oncologic outcomes in a large cohort of patients treated with radical cystectomy (RC) for urothelial carcinoma of the bladder (UCB).
ScienceNature.com

Novel CLTC variants cause new brain and kidney phenotypes

Heterozygous variants in CLTC, which encode the clathrin heavy chain protein, cause neurodevelopmental delay of varying severity, and often accompanied by dysmorphic features, seizures, hypotonia, and ataxia. To date, 28 affected individuals with CLTC variants have been reported, although their phenotypes have not been fully elucidated. Here, we report three novel de novo CLTC (NM_001288653.1) variants in three individuals with previously unreported clinical symptoms: c.3662_3664del:p.(Leu1221del) in individual 1, c.2878T>C:p.(Trp960Arg) in individual 2, and c.2430+1G>T:p.(Glu769_Lys810del) in individual 3. Consistent with previous reports, individuals with missense or small in-frame variants were more severely affected. Unreported symptoms included a brain defect (cystic lesions along the lateral ventricles of the brain in individuals 1 and 3), kidney findings (high-echogenic kidneys in individual 1 and agenesis of the left kidney and right vesicoureteral reflux in individual 3), respiratory abnormality (recurrent pneumonia in individual 1), and abnormal hematological findings (anemia in individual 1 and pancytopenia in individual 3). Of note, individual 1 even exhibited prenatal abnormality (fetal growth restriction, cystic brain lesions, high-echogenic kidneys, and a heart defect), suggesting that CLTC variants should be considered when abnormal prenatal findings in multiple organs are detected.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New PET imaging method tracks immunotherapeutic efficacy in mouse models

Several cancer tumors grow through immunosuppression; that is, they manipulate biological systems in their microenvironments and signal to a specific set of immune cells--those that clear out aberrant cells--to stop acting. It is no wonder that immunotherapy designed to re-establish anti-tumor immunity is rapidly becoming the treatment of choice for these cancers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy