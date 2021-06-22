Cancel
Open learning spaces do not increase children's physical activity

Science Daily
 17 days ago

Source: University of Jyväskylä - Jyväskylän yliopisto. According to a recent study, open learning spaces are not directly associated with the physical activity of students in grades 3 and 5, even though more breaks from sedentary time were observed in open learning spaces compared to conventional classrooms. FULL STORY. According...

www.sciencedaily.com
Omaha, NEunomaha.edu

UNO Service Learning Class Teams Up with Nonprofit to Promote Physical Activity

Learn how UNO faculty Dr. Danae Dinkel and a group of UNO students in her class worked with The Wellbeing Partners to coordinate, create, and distribute physical activity resources to elementary students in surrounding school districts. This project’s focus area is health and wellness. More projects like this can be found in the Community Engagement Partnership Initiative.
KidsNeuroscience News

How Children Learn Language

Summary: Researchers reveal how parent’s communication styles help their young children to develop language skills. Small children learn language at a pace far faster than teenagers or adults. One explanation for this learning advantage comes not from differences between children and adults, but from the differences in the way that people talk to children and adults.
Cell PhonesJonesboro Sun

App gives autistic a way to promote physical activity

JONESBORO – As the parent of a 13-year-old autistic son, Danny Graham said he knows all too well the challenges of trying to get his son away from his iPad and physically active. “My son can get very stagnant if he is not up flapping his arms and spinning around,”...
KidsMedicalXpress

Outdoor play in shorter, more frequent windows can boost physical activity in early learning settings

Physical activity is important for early childhood development. There's a preconceived notion that children are highly active while in childcare when often, they are not. The good news is that when children are outdoors at childcare, they engage in 10 times as much energetic play (higher-intensity physical activity) compared to when they are indoors! With outdoor environments being preferred to indoor settings as we grapple with COVID-19, it is important to encourage outdoor play—now more than ever.
Educationsvinews.com

Ways To Improve Academic Performance in Schools

Every teacher wants to see their students do well, yet sadly this is not always the case. When it comes to academic performance, there are many considerations teachers and administrators must ruminate over. These include establishing a strong learning experience, creating an organized plan, keeping parents involved, and implementing smaller details that can boost academic performance. All of these are ways to improve academic performance in schools that teachers, parents, and community members must know.
Healthdallassun.com

Study on high physical activity, poor sleep

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): A new study has found that those who had both the poorest sleep quality and who exercised the least were most at risk of death from heart disease, stroke, and cancer, prompting the researchers to suggest a likely synergy between the two activities. The findings...
Grand Rapids, MIeSchool Online

MiEN Company Releases New Guide on Creating Active Learning Spaces

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – June 23, 2021 – During the pandemic, schools rapidly adopted technology and flexible learning models so they could better support students. Now, many district administrators are deciding to keep those flexible models when the pandemic ends. To help educators make the most of new teaching strategies and tools, MiEN Company has published “ A Guide to Creating Dynamic Active Learning Spaces.”
Healthdocwirenews.com

Promoting physical activity participation and nutrition education through a telehealth intervention for children on the autism spectrum and their caregivers

Contemp Clin Trials. 2021 Jun 30:106496. doi: 10.1016/j.cct.2021.106496. Online ahead of print. There is growing empirical support which suggests children on the autism spectrum, as well as their caregivers experience significant health disparities. The global COVID-19 pandemic has only magnified the need to address health among vulnerable populations. While there has been a growing trend in the delivery of telehealth interventions, the delivery of such methods for children on the autism spectrum, and their caregivers remains relatively under examined. The primary goal of PLANE (Physical Literacy And Nutrition Education) is to promote positive trajectories of health for children on the autism spectrum and their primary caregivers through the delivery of a telehealth physical activity and nutrition education program. The study is a pre-experimental analysis of PLANE across 12 months. All activities will be delivered virtually through weekly synchronous and asynchronous programming. A total of 180 participants will be enrolled in this intervention, including children on the autism spectrum and caregivers. Each week a new physical activity skill along with opportunities for recipe assembly will be delivered remotely. Supplemental material will be disseminated online including; step by step directions outlining behavioral skill methodology, opportunities for additional skill practice, and reading material that support weekly topics. Study outcomes will be examined in the parent-child dyad and include rates of overweight/obesity, physical activity, nutrition and quality of life. Finally, feasibility of the telehealth intervention will also be measured. Justification for the conceptualization and delivery of PLANE is well warranted, and PLANE represents a promising intervention which is scalable, sustainable, and replicable.
Kidsnurseryworld.co.uk

Nurseries told to use snack and storytime to teach children maths

The new guidance report from the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), published today, recommends ways early years settings and schools can improve the maths skills of three – to – seven-year-olds and help close the numeracy attainment gap, particularly for children facing socio-economic disadvantage. According to the EEF, in 2018, two-thirds...
KidsMedicalXpress

Autistic children can benefit from attention training, study finds

Attention training in young people with autism can lead to significant improvements in academic performance, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Birmingham in the UK along with institutions in São Paolo, in Brazil, tested a computer programme designed to train basic attention skills among a group of autistic children aged between eight and 14 years old.
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Indiana’s college completion rates increased in 2020, despite learning disruption

INDIANA – Indiana’s 2020 college graduates faced unprecedented learning disruption, but students persevered—graduating at higher rates than in 2019, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s 2021 College Completion Report. Despite the upheaval caused by COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, Indiana’s college completion rates stayed on track or...
Philadelphia, PAScience Daily

Impulsiveness tied to faster eating in children, can lead to obesity

Children who eat slower are less likely to be extroverted and impulsive, according to a new study co-led by the University at Buffalo and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The research, which sought to uncover the relationship between temperament and eating behaviors in early childhood, also found that kids who were highly responsive to external food cues (the urge to eat when food is seen, smelled or tasted) were more likely to experience frustration and discomfort and have difficulties self-soothing.

