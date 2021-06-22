Cancel
The humidity of flowers acts as an invisible attractor for bumblebees

Science Daily
 17 days ago

As well as bright colours and subtle scents, flowers possess many invisible ways of attracting their pollinators, and a new study shows that bumblebees may use the humidity of a flower to tell them about the presence of nectar, according to scientists at the Universities of Bristol and Exeter. This...

WildlifePhys.org

An atlas of the bumblebee brain

The buff-tailed bumblebee Bombus terrestris is one of the most common bumblebee species in Europe. It is not only active in nature as a pollinator—humans also use it in greenhouses and foil tunnels to get good harvests of tomatoes or strawberries. The buff-tailed bumblebee is also used in science: "Basic...
WildlifePhys.org

Acid sensor discovered in plants

Climate change is causing increased flooding and prolonged waterlogging in northern Europe, but also in many other parts of the world. This can damage meadow grasses, field crops or other plants—their leaves die, the roots rot. The damage is caused by a lack of oxygen and the accumulation of acids....
Kansas City, MOkcstudio.org

The Art of Flowers

Peonies, pansies, hydrangeas and lilies of the valley are not your typical art materials, but there is one class of artists who habitually uses these and other blooms to create stunning works of art. Floral designers know the colors, habits, textures and forms of flowers as well as any painter knows his palette or sculptor knows his tools and materials.
WildlifeScience Daily

How plants compensate symbiotic microbes

"Equal pay for equal work," a motto touted by many people, turns out to be relevant to the plant world as well. According to new research by Stanford University ecologists, plants allocate resources to their microbial partners in proportion to how much they benefit from that partnership. "The vast majority...
WildlifePhys.org

Light pollution has complex effects on animal vision

Changes in the color and intensity of light pollution over the past few decades result in complex and unpredictable effects on animal vision, new research shows. Insect attraction to light is a well-known phenomenon, but artificial lighting can also have more subtle consequences for species that rely on night-time vision for their behavior.
WildlifeScience Daily

Next-generation sequencing uncovers what's stressing bumblebees

What's stressing out bumblebees? To find out, York University scientists used next-generation sequencing to look deep inside bumblebees for evidence of pesticide exposure, including neonicotinoids, as well as pathogens, and found both. Using a conservation genomic approach -- an emerging field of study that could radically change the way bee...
AnimalsPhys.org

How wild birds learn to avoid distasteful prey by watching others

How do predators know to avoid brightly-colored toxic prey? A collaboration of researchers has put social information theory to the test in a reliable real-world system to find the answer—by copying what others do, or do not, eat. An international team of researchers from Finland, New Zealand, Colombia and the...
ScienceNew Scientist

Lubricant found in a beetle's leg is more slippery than Teflon

A lubricant harvested from beetle legs reduces friction more than Teflon. The wax-like material could be used in microrobotics and small prosthetics, if a cost-effective way to synthesise it can be found. Many beetles are known to have a natural lubricant in their joints that prevents wear and tear. But...
AnimalsScience Daily

How a large cat deity helps people to share space with leopards in India

A new study led by WCS-India documents how a big cat deity worshipped by Indigenous Peoples facilitates coexistence between humans and leopards. The study, published in a special issue of the journal Frontiers in Conservation Science: Human-Wildlife Dynamics called Understanding Coexistence with Wildlife documents how the Indigenous Warli people of Maharashtra, India, worship Waghoba, a leopard/tiger deity to gain protection from leopards, and how they have lived side-by-side with them for centuries (formerly tigers, too). The researchers have identified over 150 shrines dedicated to worshipping Waghoba. The researchers note that while there are still negative interactions with leopards such as livestock depredation, they are likely to be more accepted under the institution of Waghoba.
Agricultureearth.com

Agricultural grasses need healthy bacteria to survive drought

The grass that we depend upon for agriculture relies on healthy bacteria to survive climate change, according to a new study from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The researchers have discovered that the ability of agricultural grasses to endure drought is directly linked to the health of the microbial community living in their leaves, stems, and seeds.
WildlifeInternational Atomic Energy Agency

Isolation of Gene Markers Leads to More Effective, Efficient Insect Pest Control

Fruit flies can be a nuisance in one’s kitchen. More importantly, across farmlands around the world, these highly destructive pests can wreak havoc among fruit and vegetable production. Nuclear science and technology have helped to suppress such pests in an environment-friendly manner with the sterile insect technique (SIT). The IAEA, in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), has helped countries implement SIT, in which irradiation is used to sterilize insect pests and thereby suppress or eradicate their populations over time.
Phys.org

Darkling beetles have natural lubricant in 'knee' joints

A team of researchers from the University of Kiel in Germany and Aarhus University in Denmark, has found that darkling beetles create a type of lubricant in their legs to prevent their leg joints from wearing away. They describe their research in a paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WildlifePhys.org

Sharks of different species hunt for prey at different times to avoid each other

A team of researchers from Murdoch University, the New England Aquarium and Mote Marine Laboratory, has found at least one instance of sharks of different species hunting at different times so as to avoid each other. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes tagging and monitoring several species of sharks in the Gulf of Mexico.
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Wild Video Captures Shark Devouring A Bird From Below

Tourists in Australia chummed the water with some cut up tuna tail in hopes of luring in some great white sharks to watch feed. Some birds landed on the water alongside the sharks though, and began feeding on the chum. Thanks to the birds, the tourists got to see an even better show than they anticipated. While floating on the surface of the water and enjoying a feed, the big bird was soon consumed by a huge set of jaws […] The post Wild Video Captures Shark Devouring A Bird From Below first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WildlifePhys.org

Genetic immune response of Florida corals to rapidly-spreading disease

A new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science is the first to document what coral genes are doing in response to a disease that is rapidly killing corals throughout Florida and the Caribbean. The findings can help to better understand coral immune system as new diseases emerge as the ocean warm.
WildlifeScience Daily

Arctic seabirds are less heat tolerant, more vulnerable to climate change

The Arctic is warming at approximately twice the global rate. A new study led by researchers from McGill University finds that cold-adapted Arctic species, like the thick-billed murre, are especially vulnerable to heat stress caused by climate change. "We discovered that murres have the lowest cooling efficiency ever reported in...

