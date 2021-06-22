Metro-East Park District Announces $2M+ in New Grant Opportunities for Parks and Trails

A recent and credible poll documents that the large majority of Livermore residents would like to see housing moved from the Lucky site, making way for a viable park, improved parking availability and more affordable housing nearby. I was not polled, but I agree with the result. We have a very qualified and energetic City Council which, defying logic, refuses to discuss with citizens new intriguing ideas, such as repurposing the troubled Legacy development, to yield a better outcome for downtown development closer to prevailing opinion. Litigation motivated by the Council's decisions will determine if applicable laws and plans in effect were properly followed in approving the existing Eden project, but will also introduce uncertainty, which can be avoided if the Council sincerely engages stakeholders in efforts to build a development that will provide a housing solution which will improve our wonderful downtown.