Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Metro-East Park District Announces $2M+ in New Grant Opportunities for Parks and Trails

constructforstl.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom RiverBender: The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) on Friday announced more than $2M in new grant opportunities for the improvement and expansion of public parks and trails throughout Madison and St. Clair Counties, IL. Consistent with recent years, MEPRD will offer a total of three (3) grant programs for FY 2022, including the Park and Trail Grant Program, Community Planning Grant Program, and Event Sponsorship Grant Program.

www.constructforstl.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park District#Metro East#Meprd#Fy 2022#Trail Grant Program#Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Harris County, TXthekatynews.com

METRO Eastex Park and Ride

Generation Park-Area Residents Gain New Service Harris County Transit Plus begins its inaugural on-demand transport service today for residents living in the Generation Park-area of Precincts 1, 2 and 4. This affordable service allows residents to schedule transportation from point A to point B, within two established zones, running along the Northeast quadrant of Beltway 8. The service provides a faster trip and enhanced passenger experience through areas of the county that are less densely […]
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Gary demolitions from 2014 Hardest Hit program down to last 34; council OKs $288K to raze structures

The last 34 properties of more than 600 targeted for demolition under the Hardest Hit Fund Blight Elimination Program in 2014 will start coming down soon. The Gary Common Council approved moving roughly $288,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding untapped in some programs to the demolition fund Tuesday to raze the remaining structures, which include 33 residential properties and one commercial property.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

City resumes resource programs at encampments

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, announced that the City Council voted unanimously on June 30 to provide comprehensive street engagement, hygiene and services to homeless encampments, beginning on Sept. 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s Comprehensive Cleaning and Rapid Engagement Plus program was temporarily suspended...
Lifestylesemcog.org

The New Future of Parks, Trails, and Recreation

With summer in full swing in Southeast Michigan, many are enjoying their favorite outdoor activities with a renewed sense of normalcy. However, the impacts of the past year’s upheaval are resounding in the ways people are getting outside, along with the ways communities are managing their parks and trails, and planning for their futures. At SEMCOG and MAC’s Community Conversation on the New Future of Parks, Trails, and Recreation, we learned that recreation agencies in Southeast Michigan responded to the pandemic and supported their community's recovery by:
Lifestyleforesthillsconnection.com

Check out the newly-improved Linnean Park trail

The all-volunteer team that’s been restoring the trail alongside the restored Linnean stream was back at it on July 2nd and 3rd, this time with a larger crew. When I arrived, I saw a group of eleven working seamlessly together while frogs serenaded and a gaggle of young mallard ducks huddled, unperturbed, in a nearby pond.
New Lexington, OHperrytribune.com

Perry County Park District announces board vacancy

NEW LEXINGTON – The Perry County Park District will be accepting applications for a vacancy on the Board of Park Commissioners. Applicants are asked to submit a cover letter and resume to the attention of Judge Cooperrider, Perry County Park District, PO Box 525, New Lexington, OH 43764. All applications must be received by July 12, 2021.
San Mateo County, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

County looks to adopt trail standards in Quarry Park

The San Mateo County Parks Department and Coastside Mountain Bikers are working together to standardize mountain biking trails in Quarry Park despite philosophies about trail use that are sometimes at odds. Parks Director Nicholas Calderon said the new standards for mountain biking trails in the park, which are likely to...
Tuscarora, PAThe Shenandoah Sentinel

Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake group works to support local parks

BARNESVILLE – A new volunteer group is working to support our two local state parks. The Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks, a chapter of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation, formed in March of 2021 with a mission to inspire stewardship and to sustain and enhance. Pennsylvania’s...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Listen To the Residents

A recent and credible poll documents that the large majority of Livermore residents would like to see housing moved from the Lucky site, making way for a viable park, improved parking availability and more affordable housing nearby. I was not polled, but I agree with the result. We have a very qualified and energetic City Council which, defying logic, refuses to discuss with citizens new intriguing ideas, such as repurposing the troubled Legacy development, to yield a better outcome for downtown development closer to prevailing opinion. Litigation motivated by the Council's decisions will determine if applicable laws and plans in effect were properly followed in approving the existing Eden project, but will also introduce uncertainty, which can be avoided if the Council sincerely engages stakeholders in efforts to build a development that will provide a housing solution which will improve our wonderful downtown.
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

St. Louis Programs to Share in $1.3M Grant

From St. Louis Business Journal: A pair of St. Louis initiatives will share in grant funding from a major Kansas City foundation. The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation said it has awarded $1.34 million in grants to seven programs in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. Locally, they include programs with nonprofit WEPOWER...
LifestylePLANetizen

A New Approach to Park Equity

Parks and other green spaces are crucial for the health and well-being of communities, a fact that has been made even clearer during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, not all residents have equal access to these vital resources and key community infrastructure. Addressing these inequities requires advocates’ utmost attention, urgency, and action. A new approach to achieving park equity can result in transformation and improve the quality of life for residents in underserved communities.
Musicspmetrowire.com

5K run, groundbreaking, to kick off $2M Lake Pacawa Park remodel

The Celebrate Plover Foundation is hosting a 5K Run, Walk, or Roll event on July 17 to raise funds for major improvements at Lake Pacawa Park—what’s being dubbed “the new heart of Plover.”. The event will take place at Lake Pacawa Park, on the corner of Hoover Ave. and Maple...
Lifestylescenichudson.org

New Connector Trail in Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve

The Ninham Trail to help manage visitation at Breakneck Ridge. Linda Cooper, Regional Director at New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Taconic Region. Amy Kacala, Executive Director, Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail. Dutchess County, NY: The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy