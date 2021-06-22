Metro-East Park District Announces $2M+ in New Grant Opportunities for Parks and Trails
From RiverBender: The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) on Friday announced more than $2M in new grant opportunities for the improvement and expansion of public parks and trails throughout Madison and St. Clair Counties, IL. Consistent with recent years, MEPRD will offer a total of three (3) grant programs for FY 2022, including the Park and Trail Grant Program, Community Planning Grant Program, and Event Sponsorship Grant Program.www.constructforstl.org