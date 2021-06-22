Do you live in a canyon rim home? Door-to-door brush management inspections begin soon in the University City area
Information from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department: Starting in the next 4 to 6 weeks, the Fire-Rescue Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau staff will begin conducting door to door brush inspections of canyon rim homes or homes [in the University City area] that are adjacent to native vegetation within the community. [University City area residents and property owners with affected properties will receive information by US Mail.]www.universitycitynews.org