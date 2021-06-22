Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

SITE Awards Six Scholarships for Students Attending College or Tech School

 17 days ago

The SITE Improvement Association has awarded $2500 scholarships to six deserving St. Louis area students planning to attend college or technical schools in the fall 2021 semester. High school graduates and college students with a parent employed by one of the 220 SITE member companies are eligible for the scholarships, which are based on each student’s academic achievements, involvement in the community and financial need.

