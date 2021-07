The NBA Conference Finals are now in full swing, as is the league's coaching carousel. On Wednesday, the Boston Celtics named Ime Udoka as their next head coach, and on Thursday, former Mavs coach Rick Carlisle took the same position with the Indiana Pacers. It's the second go-round for Carlisle as the head man in Indiana, or third, if you count his time as an assistant. Carlisle resigned from his post with the Mavs just one week ago, reportedly over Donnie Nelson being relieved of his duties as the team's GM. As for who will lead Dallas next, one former franchise legend has Carlisle's endorsement, but there is no official word out of Dallas just yet.