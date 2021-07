Cara Grandle publishes 'The Rock,' first in four-book Western Christian Romance seriesNine years ago, Mulino's Cara Grandle set out on her writing journey, and now with the release of her first novel "The Rock," readers everywhere can follow fictional heroine Rebecca Packwood on her own journey. Grandle's debut novel, released May 13 from WhiteFire Publishing, is the first in a four-book Western Christian Romance series called, "The Sisters of the Porcelain Doll." It is available on white-firepublishing.com and on Amazon. Set in 1846, the book focuses on Rebecca Packwood, who sets out with her injured father on the Oregon Trail...