PHOTOSTREAM: 78th Street Studios Third Friday by Anastasia Pantsios
After months and months of socially distanced Third Fridays, it seems like 78th Street Studios’ signature monthly art event is back full force. Crowds once again surged through the building’s four floors as we checked out the Doug Utter/Liz Maugans exhibit at HEDGE Gallery, Troy Gua’s work at Kenneth Paul Lesko Gallery and a large show of Dale Goode’s powerful, striking work in Gallery 215. Painter Justin Brennan took over Survival Kit Gallery on the top floor, where sculpture Charmaine Spencer had installed a collage titled “Black Lives Matter,” dedicated to the fight for civil rights, in the hallway.coolcleveland.com