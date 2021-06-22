PHOTOSTREAM: 78th Street Studios Third Friday by Anastasia Pantsios

As another season of Haute Couture Fashion Week kicked off in Paris over the weekend, all eyes were on the house that Azzedine Alaïa built. Since its founder's passing in 2017, everything the brand put out was the product of a collective of designers working off Alaïa's extensive archive — until this past Sunday, when Pieter Mulier, best known as Raf Simons's longtime right-hand man, took over as creative director. The excitement was two-fold: for what the Belgian designer would do now that he was going out on his own, and for what this new chapter of Maison Alaïa would look like.