Cuyahoga County, OH

PHOTOSTREAM: Cuyahoga River Rally by Anastasia Pantsios

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHart Crane Park just outside Merwin’s Wharf on the East Bank of the Flats was the site of the Cuyahoga River Rally, a laid-back festival with the opportunity to learn about the river, the watershed and the environment, to tour the area, and to go out on the river in a sightseeing boat or kayak. A group of local boatbuilders even shared info about making your own. There was yoga, music and crafts as well, and intermittent showers didn’t dampen the fun.

coolcleveland.com
