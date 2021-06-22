PHOTOSTREAM: Cuyahoga River Rally by Anastasia Pantsios

Hart Crane Park just outside Merwin’s Wharf on the East Bank of the Flats was the site of the Cuyahoga River Rally, a laid-back festival with the opportunity to learn about the river, the watershed and the environment, to tour the area, and to go out on the river in a sightseeing boat or kayak. A group of local boatbuilders even shared info about making your own. There was yoga, music and crafts as well, and intermittent showers didn’t dampen the fun.