Team USA Basketball schedule, men’s roster updates, Tokyo Olympics preview

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ec7Et_0ac9nR3j00

Despite absences from gold medal winners of years past, the 2021 Team USA basketball team that takes the court at the Tokyo Olympics at the Summer Games is the prohibitive favorite to stand atop the men’s podium once again.

Continue reading for all the key information you need to know, including the full Team USA basketball roster, the slate for the lead up to the Olympics, the Group Phase schedule and an overall preview of what this year’s squad is facing.

Team USA Basketball Schedule

Date Event Time (ET)
July 6-18 Training Camp at UNLV
Saturday, July 10 Exhibition game vs. Nigeria 8:00 PM
Monday, July 12 Exhibition game vs. Australia 8:00 PM
Tuesday, July 13 Exhibition game vs. Argentina 6:00 PM
Friday, July 16 Exhibition game vs. Australia 6:00 PM
Sunday, July 18 Exhibition game vs. Spain 9:00 PM
Date Summer Olympics matchup (Saitama, Japan) Time (ET)
Sunday, July 25 USA vs. France 8:00 AM
Wednesday, July 28 USA vs. Iran 12:40 PM
Saturday, July 31 USA vs. TBD 8:00 AM
Tuesday, Aug. 3 Men’s basketball quarterfinals TBD
Thursday, Aug. 5 Men’s basketball semifinals TBD
Friday, Aug. 6 Men’s basketball Gold Medal Game TBD
Saturday, Aug. 7 Men’s basketball Bronze Medal Game TBD

Team USA Basketball roster for Tokyo Olympics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DrOKN_0ac9nR3j00
Aug 8, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; United States forward Draymond Green (14) handles the ball against Venezuela during the men’s basketball preliminary round in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Based on the NBA stars who’ve been widely reported to commit to the Olympics, here’s a look at the latest Team USA basketball roster for the Tokyo Games:

Player Position NBA Team
Bam Adebayo Center Miami Heat
Bradley Beal Guard Washington Wizards
Devin Booker Guard Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant Forward Brooklyn Nets
Jerami Grant Forward Detroit Pistons
Draymond Green Forward Golden State Warriors
Jrue Holiday Guard Milwaukee Bucks
Zach LaVine Guard Chicago Bulls
Damian Lillard Guard Portland Trail Blazers
Kevin Love Forward Cleveland Cavaliers
Khris Middleton Forward Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum Forward Boston Celtics

The final Team USA basketball roster features 12 players, and it’s definitely an interesting group. Notable absences include Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets.

All of them suffered injuries during the shortened NBA regular season and are using this time in the offseason to recover.

Even though the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are still in the NBA playoffs, it appears that Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Bucks teammates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are committed to play. Keep an eye on this situation, though, if either the Suns or Milwaukee make the NBA Finals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNMYH_0ac9nR3j00
Also Read:
NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

San Antonio Spurs legendary coach Gregg Popovich is at the helm for the Americans. Popovich takes over for Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, who’s going to retire following the Blue Devils’ upcoming season and has led the U.S. to three straight gold medals.

While plenty of worthy players could be called in to join the Olympic squad, you can bet many fans want to see young New Orleans Pelicans sensation Zion Williamson get a spot. Williamson is the type of electrifying talent who could elevate Olympic basketball to even greater heights.

Team USA Basketball Tokyo Olympics preview

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6lDA_0ac9nR3j00
August 16, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; USA head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant coach Steve Kerr watch game action against Spain during the second half of an exhibition game at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA has more than enough firepower to win the gold medal yet again, and since reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic isn’t going to play for Serbia, the 2016 silver medalists have a harder road ahead to qualify.

Although Spain figures to be a threat once again, the Americans are just going to be too much for anyone to overcome. The question is how this 2021 squad will respond, with a new coaching staff and a roster full of fresh faces in the fold.

As the roster currently stands, the only Team USA basketball holdovers from 2016’s triumphant team would be Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. They were newly minted Golden State Warriors teammates at the time, but especially once KD left for Brooklyn, there were some sour grapes.

The hope is that KD and Green can put aside their differences for the greater cause. They’ve acted cordially of late, but you never know what can happen. Team USA is always a fascinating chemistry experiment, and considering how mercurial both players can be, the hope is that old frustrations don’t bubble back to the surface.

Also Read:
Damian Lillard, Draymond Green join Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

With Popovich coaching and the Warriors’ Steve Kerr serving as an assistant, it’ll certainly be an awkward dynamic that’ll need to be worked through.

A silver lining to the Nets’ early playoff exit is that Durant is likely to be eager to get back in action and play angry in Japan. Durant are poised to have phenomenal showings at the Olympics and really leave his imprint on this squad as a leader.

No matter who ultimately fills out the rest of the roster, this is a USA squad with a nice blend of backcourt depth and highly versatile frontcourt players in Durant, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo.

After dealing with marginal talent on the Spurs amid a two-year playoff drought, it’ll be amazing to see Popovich at the controls of an absolutely loaded Team USA basketball roster. It should culminate in another gold medal win for the United States, as the Americans continue to assert their dominance on the hardwood.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA news & rumors

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

