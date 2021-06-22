National Blue Zones Project coming to NEPA

Members of the national Blue Zones Project will lead a presentation and discussion about community health and well-being at the Scranton Half Marathon Pavilion on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Scranton on Thursday, June 24, at 4 p.m.

Members of the public are invited.

Blue Zones are places in the world of exceptional health, where people live to 100 years old at three to five times the U.S. rate. In a study conducted last year, the Blue Zones Project found that Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties could save $952 million in medical, productivity, and regional economic impact costs over ten years through improvements in community well-being.

Having completed a site assessment last month, the Blue Zones Project will present recommendations to transform regional health based on strengths and opportunities specific to NEPA.

A group of 12 organizations, led by Valley in Motion of Mayfield, is working to make NEPA the next Blue Zone project area. Geisinger Health Plan, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Lackawanna County, Lehigh Valley Health Network, and VaxServe sponsored the NEPA Blue Zones site assessment.

The event will be held outside, under a pavilion, with appropriate safety protocols in place. The Scranton Half Marathon Pavilion is at 4 W. Olive St. in Scranton. The event will be held rain or shine.