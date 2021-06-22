Anson student receives $12K in scholarship

WADESBORO — The Golden LEAF Foundation has awarded one local high school student a $12,000 scholarship towards her four-year college degree.

Talia Marshall was one of 215 North Carolina students selected to receive the Golden LEAF Scholarship. Each student will receive $3,000 for each of the four years of undergraduate at a participating North Carolina college or university.

Students are selected from rural, tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties based off of their career and educational goals, school and community service, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.

The goal of the scholarship is to provide support to students from rural community in the hopes that student will return and contribute back to the rural communities.

“Congratulations on your Golden LEAF scholarship,” Representative Mark Brody said in a press release. “Wishing you success in your bright future.”

Marshall will attend N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University, located in Greensboro.

“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,500 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit established in 1999, working to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grant-making, collaboration, innovation and stewardship. Since it’s inception, the Foundation has help create 65,000 jobs, over a half a billion dollars in payroll and 85,000 workers trained or retrained for higher wages.

For more information, visit www.goldenleaf.org .