Ogle County Sheriff 6-21-21

At 10:44 p.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Rt. 38 at Lincoln Highway in Rochelle for an equipment violation. After an investigation, Jacob Simpkins, 31 of Mcewen, Tenn., was arrested for possession of cannabis 100-500 grams, and improper container of cannabis as a driver. Simpkins was also cited for no rear registration light, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Simpkins was transported to the Ogle County jail and held pending an appearance before a judge.