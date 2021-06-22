SEVENTEEN on their ambition: “Sometimes I wonder if we go too far”
SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo has opened up about the boyband’s status as a self-production idol group and their ambition as musicians. In a new interview with Weverse Magazine, the rapper-singer shared more about the group’s creative process and the work they put behind the scenes that fans don’t get to see. The singer, who pointed out that the group has made their own songs “from the very beginning”, said that some would be “shocked” at the boyband’s busy schedule.www.nme.com