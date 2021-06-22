SEVENTEEN on their ambition: “Sometimes I wonder if we go too far”

From the perspective of your average, casual music fan – think the suburban mum sees P!nk as the pinnacle of rock music, or the stock-trading suit who swears songwriting peaked with The Beatles – metalheads are the human embodiment of recklessness and depravity. But look past the gory and gristly aesthetics and you’ll find one of the friendliest, most sympathetic and benevolent communities on the planet. Wherever tragedy strikes, you can be sure to find at least one long-haired brute in a ragged Metallica shirt ready to help out.