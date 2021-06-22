The Geographic Distribution Of Dense-phase O2 On Ganymede
Maps of Ganymede’s 5773 ˚A condensed O2 absorption for all of the HST/STIS visits. We observe the largest absorptions at the low- to mid-latitudes on the trailing hemisphere. We separate the observations into two pairs of visits on each panel to facilitate comparison between overlapping observations. The top panel includes the data acquired on 1999 Aug 28 (centered near 300◦W) and 1999 Sep 14 (centered near 97◦W), while the bottom panel includes data acquired on 1999 Sep 23 (centered near 193◦W) and 2020 Oct 8 (centered near 18◦W). Discrepancies between overlapping regions from these different visits are suggestive of moderate temporal variability in the dense-phase O2.astrobiology.com