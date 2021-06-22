The Geographic Distribution Of Dense-phase O2 On Ganymede

Young stellar objects are observed to have large X-ray fluxes and are thought to produce commensurate luminosities in energetic particles (cosmic rays). This particle radiation, in turn, can synthesize short-lived radioactive nuclei through spallation. With a focus on $^{26}$Al, this paper estimates the expected abundances of radioactive nulcei produced by spallation during the epoch of planet formation. In this model, cosmic rays are accelerated near the inner truncation radii of circumstellar disks, $r_{\scriptstyle X}\approx0.1$ AU, where intense magnetic activity takes place. For planets forming in this region, radioactive abundances can be enhanced over the values inferred for the early solar system (from meteoritic measurements) by factors of $\sim10-20$. These short-lived radioactive nuclei influence the process of planet formation and the properties of planets in several ways. The minimum size required for planetesimals to become fully molten decreases with increasing levels of radioactive enrichment, and such melting leads to loss of volatile components including water. Planets produced with an enhanced radioactive inventory have significant internal luminosity which can be comparable to that provided by the host star; this additional heating affects both atmospheric mass loss and chemical composition. Finally, the habitable zone of red dwarf stars is coincident with the magnetic reconnection region, so that planets forming at those locations will experience maximum exposure to particle radiation, and subsequent depletion of volatiles.