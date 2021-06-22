Cancel
Astronomy

An Analytic Solution For Evaluating The Magnetic Field Induced From An Arbitrary, Asymmetric Ocean World

Cover picture for the articleAsymmetry model for Europa, showing the thickness of the ice shell as a function of latitude and longitude in IAU coordinates, where (0◦ , 0 ◦ ) is the sub-jovian point. The outer surface of Europa is assumed to be a perfect sphere and the ice–ocean boundary is perturbed. Then, both surfaces have tidal deformation added in accordance with 퐽2 and 퐶22 values reported by Anderson et al. (1998). We have supposed an ice shell asymmetry model approximating the results of Tobie et al. (2003); compare to Figure 12a of that work. Ice thickness is 22.5 km on average and ranges from 20–27 km.

Sciencearxiv.org

Waves propagating parallel to the magnetic field in relativistically hot plasmas: A hydrodynamic model

The high-frequency part of spectrum of electromagnetic waves propagating parallel to the external magnetic field is considered for the macroscopically motionless plasmas with the relativistic temperatures $T\sim m_{e}c^{2}$, where $m_{e}$ is the mass of electron, $c$ is the speed of light. The analysis is based on the novel hydrodynamic model based on four equations for the material fields which can be combined in two four vectors. These material fields are the concentration and the velocity field \emph{and} the average reverse relativistic $\gamma$ functor and the flux of the reverse relativistic $\gamma$ functor. In the nonrelativistic regime we have three waves (the ions are assumed to be motionless). Strong thermal effects lead to a coefficient in front of cyclotron frequency which decreases the effective contribution of the cyclotron frequency. At $T=0.1m_{e}c^{2}$ we have a decrease of area of existence of fast magneto-sound wave from the area of the large frequencies. While the area of existence of extraordinary waves becomes larger towards smaller frequencies. Further increase of temperature leads to the disappearance of fast magneto-sound wave and to the considerable increase of area of existence of extraordinary towards smaller frequencies. %corresponding $\omega_{max}<<\mid\Omega_{e}\mid$, where $\mid\Omega_{e}\mid$ is the electron cyclotron frequency.
Sciencearxiv.org

Laminar flow characterization using low-field magnetic resonance techniques

Laminar flow velocity profiles depend heavily on fluid rheology. Developing methods of laminar flow characterization, based on low-field magnetic resonance (MR), contributes to the widespread industrial application of the MR technique in rheology. In this paper, we designed a low-cost, palm-sized permanent magnet with a 1H resonance frequency of 20.48 MHz to measure laminar flow. The magnet consists of two disk magnets, which were each tilted at an angle of 1° from a starting separation of 1.4 cm to generate a constant gradient, 65 gauss/cm, in the direction of flow. Subsequently, a series of process methods, for MR measurements, were proposed to characterize Newtonian and non-Newtonian fluid flows in a pipe, including phase-based method, magnitude-based method, and velocity spectrum method. The accuracies of the proposed methods were validated by simulations, and experiments of Poiseuille flow and shear-thinning flow on the designed magnet. The new velocity profile methods proposed are advantageous because the MR instrumentation and measurement methods are simple and portable. The sophistication is found in the analysis although the physical principles are straight forward.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Tracing the magnetic field morphology of the LDN 1172/1174 cloud complex

The LDN 1172/1174 cloud complex in the Cepheus Flare region presents a hub-filament structure with the reflection nebula, NGC 7023, illuminated by a Herbig Be star, HD 200775, which consists of the hub with a $\sim$5 pc long narrow filament attached to it. Formation of a sparse cluster of low- and intermediate-mass stars is presently taking place in the hub. The aim of this work is to map the magnetic field geometry of LDN 1172/1174 to understand the role played by the field lines in the formation of the molecular cloud. We made R-band polarization measurements of 249 stars projected on the entire LDN 1172/1174 cloud complex to map the geometry of the magnetic field of this region. The magnetic field geometry constructed from our R-band polarization measurements is found to be parallel to the elongated structure inferred from the column density distribution of the cloud produced using the Herschel images. Our R-band polarization measurements are found to be in good agreement with those obtained from Planck. There is evidence of a possible distortion of the magnetic fields toward the northwestern part of the cloud by HD 200775. The magnetic field strength is estimated as $\sim$30 $\mu$G. The estimated star formation rate (SFR)/mass of 2.0$\pm$1.3 \%Myr$^{-1}$ and 0.4$\pm$0.3 \%Myr$^{-1}$ for LDN 1172/1174 and the neighboring cloud complex, LDN 1147/1158, respectively, are found to be consistent with the mean SFR/mass found for the clouds with magnetic field orientations parallel and perpendicular to their elongated structures, respectively. These results support earlier findings that the clouds with magnetic field lines parallel to their long axes seem to have higher SFRs compared to those with the magnetic field orientation perpendicular to the cloud elongation.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Physics of Thermonuclear Explosions: Magnetic Field Effects on Deflagration Fronts and Observable Consequences

We present a study of the influence of magnetic field strength and morphology in Type Ia Supernovae and their late-time light curves and spectra. In order to both capture self-consistent magnetic field topologies as well evolve our models to late times, a two stage approach is taken. We study the early deflagration phase (1s) using a variety of magnetic field strengths, and find that the topology of the field is set by the burning, independent of the initial strength. We study late time (~1000 days) light curves and spectra with a variety of magnetic field topologies, and infer magnetic field strengths from observed supernovae. Lower limits are found to be 106G. This is determined by the escape, or lack thereof, of positrons that are tied to the magnetic field. The first stage employs 3d MHD and a local burning approximation, and uses the code Enzo. The second stage employs a hybrid approach, with 3D radiation and positron transport, and spherical hydrodynamics. The second stage uses the code HYDRA. In our models, magnetic field amplification remains small during the early deflagration phase. Late-time spectra bear the imprint of both magnetic field strength and morphology. Implications for alternative explosion scenarios are discussed.
Aerospace & Defensearxiv.org

Magnetic Field Reconstruction for a Realistic Multi-Point, Multi-Scale Spacecraft Observatory

Future in situ space plasma investigations will likely involve spatially distributed observatories comprised of multiple spacecraft, beyond the four and five spacecraft configurations currently in operation. Inferring the magnetic field structure across the observatory, and not simply at the observation points, is a necessary step towards characterizing fundamental plasma processes using these unique multi-point, multi-scale data sets. We propose improvements upon the classic first-order reconstruction method, as well as a second-order method, utilizing magnetometer measurements from a realistic nine-spacecraft observatory. The improved first-order method, which averages over select ensembles of four spacecraft, reconstructs the magnetic field associated with simple current sheets and numerical simulations of turbulence accurately over larger volumes compared to second-order methods or first-order methods using a single regular tetrahedron. Using this averaging method on data sets with fewer than nine measurement points, the volume of accurate reconstruction compared to a known magnetic vector field improves approximately linearly with the number of measurement points.
ScienceAPS physics

Anomalous sound attenuation in Weyl semimetals in magnetic and pseudomagnetic fields

We evaluate the sound attenuation in a Weyl semimetal subject to a magnetic field or a pseudomagnetic field associated with a strain. Due to the interplay of intra- and internode scattering processes as well as screening, the fields generically reduce the sound absorption. A nontrivial dependence on the relative direction of the magnetic field and the sound wave vector, i.e., the magnetic sound dichroism, can occur in materials with nonsymmetric Weyl nodes (e.g., different Fermi velocities and/or relaxation times). It is found that the sound dichroism in Weyl materials can also be activated by an external strain-induced pseudomagnetic field. In view of the dependence on the field direction, the dichroism may lead to a weak enhancement of the sound attenuation compared with its value at vanishing fields.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Plasma Upflows Induced by Magnetic Reconnection Above an Eruptive Flux Rope

Deborah Baker, Teodora Mihailescu, Pascal Demoulin, Lucie M. Green, Lidia van Driel-Gesztelyi, Gherardo Valori, David H. Brooks, David M. Long, Miho Janvier. One of the major discoveries of Hinode's Extreme-ultraviolet Imaging Spectrometer (EIS) is the presence of upflows at the edges of active regions. As active regions are magnetically connected to the large-scale field of the corona, these upflows are a likely contributor to the global mass cycle in the corona. Here we examine the driving mechanism(s) of the very strong upflows with velocities in excess of 70 km/s, known as blue-wing asymmetries, observed during the eruption of a flux rope in AR 10977 (eruptive flare SOL2007-12-07T04:50). We use Hinode/EIS spectroscopic observations combined with magnetic-field modeling to investigate the possible link between the magnetic topology of the active region and the strong upflows. A Potential Field Source Surface (PFSS) extrapolation of the large-scale field shows a quadrupolar configuration with a separator lying above the flux rope. Field lines formed by induced reconnection along the separator before and during the flux-rope eruption are spatially linked to the strongest blue-wing asymmetries in the upflow regions. The flows are driven by the pressure gradient created when the dense and hot arcade loops of the active region reconnect with the extended and tenuous loops overlying it. In view of the fact that separator reconnection is a specific form of the more general quasi-separatrix (QSL) reconnection, we conclude that the mechanism driving the strongest upflows is, in fact, the same as the one driving the persistent upflows of approx. 10 - 20 km/s observed in all active regions.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Penrose process for a charged black hole in a uniform magnetic field

Spinning black holes create electromagnetic storms when immersed in ambient magnetic fields, illuminating the otherwise epically dark terrain. In an electromagnetic extension of the Penrose process, tremendous energy can be extracted, boosting the energy of radiating particles far more efficiently than the mechanical Penrose process. We locate the regions from which energy can be mined and demonstrate explicitly that they are no longer restricted to the ergosphere. We also show that there can be toroidal regions that trap negative energy particles in orbit around the black hole. We find that the effective charge coupling between the black hole and the super-radiant particles decreases as energy is extracted, much like the spin of a black hole decreases in the mechanical analogue. While the effective coupling decreases, the actual charge of the black hole increases in magnitude reaching the energetically-favored Wald value, at which point energy extraction is impeded. We demonstrate the array of orbits for products from the electromagnetic Penrose process.
Sciencearxiv.org

Off-axis gyration induces large-area circular motion of anisotropic microparticles in a dynamic magnetic trap

Magnetic tweezers are crucial for single-molecule and atomic characterization, and biomedical isolation of microparticle carriers. The trapping component of magnetic tweezing can be relying on a magnetic potential well that can confine the relevant species to a localized region. Here, we report that magnetic microparticles with tailored anisotropy can transition from localized off-axis gyration to large-area locomotion in a rotating magnetic trap. The microparticles, consisting of assemblies of magnetic cores, are observed to either rotate about its structural geometric center or gyrate about one of the magnetic cores, the switching of which can be modulated by the external field. Raising the magnetic field strength above a threshold, the particles can go beyond the traditional synchronous-rotation and asynchronous-oscillation modes, and into a scenario of large-area circular motion. This results in peculiar retrograde locomotion related to the magnetization maxima of the microparticle. Our finding suggests the important role of the microparticle's magnetic morphology in the controlled transport of microparticles and developing smart micro-actuators and micro-robot devices.
Chemistryarxiv.org

The sub-millimetre non-uniformity measurement of residual and coil-generated field in the magnetic shield using atomic vapor cell

Magnetic field source localization and imaging happen at different scales. The sensing baseline ranges from meter scale such as magnetic anomaly detection, centimeter scale such as brain field imaging to nanometer scale such as the imaging of magnetic skyrmion and single cell. Here we show how atomic vapor cell can be used to realize a baseline of 109.6 {\mu}m with a magnetic sensitivity of 10pT/sqrt(Hz)@0.6-100Hz and a dynamic range of 2062-4124nT.We use free induction decay (FID) scheme to suppress low-frequency noise and avoid scale factor variation for different domains due to light non-uniformity. The measurement domains are scanned by digital micro-mirror device (DMD). The currents of 22mA, 30mA, 38mA and 44mA are applied in the coils to generate different fields along the pumping axis which are measured respectively by fitting the FID signals of the probe light. The residual fields of every domain are obtained from the intercept of linearly-fitting of the measurement data corresponding to these four currents. The coil-generated fields are calculated by deducting the residual fields from the total fields. The results demonstrate that the hole of shield affects both the residual and the coil-generated field distribution. The potential impact of field distribution measurement with an outstanding comprehensive properties of spatial resolution, sensitivity and dynamic range is far-reaching. It could lead to capability of 3D magnetography for small stuffs and/or organs in millimeter or even smaller scale.
Sciencearxiv.org

Hadron gas in the presence of a magnetic field using non-extensive statistics: A transition from diamagnetic to paramagnetic system

Non-central heavy-ion collisions at ultra-relativistic energies are unique in producing magnetic fields of the largest strength in the laboratory. Such fields being produced at the early stages of the collision, could affect the properties of Quantum Chromodynamics (QCD) matter formed in the relativistic heavy-ion collisions. The transient magnetic field leaves its reminiscence, which in principle, can affect the thermodynamic and transport properties of the final state dynamics of the system. In this work, we study the thermodynamic properties of a hadron gas in the presence of an external static magnetic field using a thermodynamically consistent non-extensive Tsallis distribution function. Various thermodynamical observables such as polytropic index, energy density ($\epsilon$), entropy density ($s$), pressure ($P$) and speed of sound ($c_{\rm s}$) are studied. Investigation of magnetization ($M$) is also performed and this analysis reveals an interplay of diamagnetic and paramagnetic nature of the system in presence of the magnetic field of varying strength. Further to understand the system dynamics under equilibrium and non-equilibrium conditions, the effect of non-extensive parameter ($q$) on the above observables is also studied.
Sciencearxiv.org

On convergence of numerical solutions for the compressible MHD system with exactly divergence-free magnetic field

We study a general convergence theory for the numerical solutions of compressible viscous and electrically conducting fluids with a focus on numerical schemes that preserve the divergence free property of magnetic field exactly. Our strategy utilizes the recent concepts of dissipative weak solutions and consistent approximations. First, we show the dissipative weak--strong uniqueness principle, meaning a dissipative weak solution coincides with a classical solution as long as they emanate from the same initial data. Next, we show the convergence of consistent approximation towards the dissipative weak solution and thus the classical solution. Upon interpreting the consistent approximation as the stability and consistency of suitable numerical solutions we have established a generalized Lax equivalence theory: convergence $\Longleftrightarrow$ stability and consistency. Further, to illustrate the application of this theory, we propose two novel mixed finite volume-finite element methods with exact divergence-free magnetic field. Finally, by showing solutions of these two schemes are consistent approximations, we conclude their convergence towards the dissipative weak solution and the classical solution.
Sciencearxiv.org

Analytic conformal bootstrap and Virasoro primary fields in the Ashkin-Teller model

We revisit the critical two-dimensional Ashkin-Teller model, i.e. the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ orbifold of the compactified free boson CFT at $c=1$. We solve the model on the plane by computing its three-point structure constants and proving crossing symmetry of four-point correlation functions. We do this not only for affine primary fields, but also for Virasoro primary fields, i.e. higher twist fields and degenerate fields.
Sciencearxiv.org

Honeycomb-lattice Gamma model in a magnetic field: hidden Néel order and spin-flop transition

We show that a magnetic field in the high-symmetry direction lifts the macroscopic classical ground-state degeneracy of the honeycomb $\Gamma$ model and induces a long-range magnetic order. While a simple spin-polarized state is stabilized for the ferromagnetic $\Gamma$-exchange, a periodic $\sqrt{3}\times \sqrt{3}$ magnetic order is selected by magnetic field for the antiferromagnetic interaction. We show that the complex spin structure of the tripled unit cell can be described by the magnetization vector and a Néel order parameter, similar to those for the spin-flop state of a bipartite antiferromagnet. Indeed, the transition from the low-field plaquette-ordered spin liquid to the field-induced magnetic order can be viewed as a generalized spin-flop transition. An accidental O(2) degeneracy associated with rotation symmetry of the Néel vector is broken by either quantum or thermal fluctuations, leaving a six-fold degenerate ground state. At high fields, the breaking of the ground-state $Z_6$ symmetry is through two Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless transitions that enclose a critical XY phase.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A scenario for the anisotropy of galactic cosmic rays related to nearby source and local interstellar magnetic field

Our recent work attempted to account for the anisotropy of galactic cosmic rays (GCRs) through the contribution of nearby Geminga SNR source, however the anisotropic phase of CRs is about $\sim R.A.= 5^h$ below 100 TeV, which deviates significantly from the experimental data. Recent observations of CR anisotropy indicate that the phase of the anisotropy of CRs below 100 TeV is coincident with local interstellar magnetic field $(l,b= 210.5^\circ,-57.1^\circ)$ observed by Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX). In this work, we consider simultaneously the contributions of both local interstellar magnetic fields and nearby Geminga SNR source to anisotropy of CRs. We found that the anisotropic phase of CRs points to $\sim R.A.= 3^h$ that accord with local regular magnetic field below 100 TeV, which is due to effect of magnetic field deflection on CRs. We further analyze the influence of the ratio of perpendicular and parallel to the magnetic diffusion coefficient on the anisotropy of CRs. The results illustrate that with the decrease of ratio, the anisotropic phase of CRs changes from the direction of nearby source to local regular magnetic field below 100 TeV, meanwhile from the galactic center (GC) to opposite direction of local regular magnetic field above 100 TeV.
Astronomyarxiv.org

To investigate the magnetic-field-induced distortion of NSs through GRB X-ray plateaus

Magnetic field may distort neutron stars (NSs), but the effect has not been robustly tested through gravitational-wave observation yet due to the absence of a fast rotating Galactic magnetar. The central objects of Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) could be millisecond magnetars. Under the magnetar scenario on the X-ray plateaus of GRB afterglows,the spindown evolution modulated by the gravitational-wave radiation may be inferred from some special samples,so that the magnetically-induced distorting can be further estimated. According to two samples, GRB 060807 and GRB 070521, we found that the correlation between the effective ellipticity, $\varepsilon_{\rm B,eff}$, and effective magnetic field, $B_{\rm eff}$, is $\varepsilon_{\rm B,eff}\sim 10^{-4} (\frac{B_{\rm eff}}{10^{14}\;\rm G})^{2}$. This result demands that $B_{\rm eff}\sim 0.01 B_{\rm t}$ with $B_{\rm t}$ being the internal toroidal magnetic field strength of NSs. We suggested that the nonzero moment of force generated during few massive-star collapses may induce differential rotation between the interior and exterior of the proto-NS to amplify the internal toroidal field.
Sciencearxiv.org

Field-dependent roughness of moving domain walls in a Pt/Co/Pt magnetic thin film

María José Cortés Burgos, Pamela C. Guruciaga, Daniel Jordán, Cynthia P. Quinteros, Elisabeth Agoritsas, Javier Curiale, Mara Granada, Sebastian Bustingorry. The creep motion of domain walls driven by external fields in magnetic thin films is described by universal features related to the underlying depinning transition. One key parameter in this description is the roughness exponent characterizing the growth of fluctuations of the domain wall position with its longitudinal length scale. The roughness amplitude, which gives information about the scale of fluctuations, however, has received less attention. Albeit their relevance, experimental reports of the roughness parameters, both exponent and amplitude, are scarce. We report here experimental values of the roughness parameters for different magnetic field intensities in the creep regime at room temperature for a Pt/Co/Pt thin film. The mean value of the roughness exponent is $\zeta = 0.74$, and we show that it can be rationalized as an effective value in terms of the known universal values corresponding to the depinning and thermal cases. In addition, it is shown that the roughness amplitude presents a significant increase with decreasing field. These results contribute to the description of domain wall motion in disordered thin magnetic systems.
ChemistryAPS physics

Field-temperature phase diagram of the enigmatic Nd2(Zr1−xTix)2O7 pyrochlore magnets

Pyrochlore magnet compounds. In those samples, Zr is partially substituted by Ti, hence tuning the exchange parameters and testing the robustness of the various phases. In all samples, the ground state remains all in/all out, while the field induces phase transitions toward new states characterized by two in–two out or one out–three in/one in–three out configurations. These transitions manifest as metamagnetic singularities in the magnetization versus field measurements. Strikingly, it is found that moderate substitution reinforces the stability of the all in/all out phase: the Néel temperature, the metamagnetic fields along with the ordered magnetic moment, are higher in substituted samples with.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Magnetic fields in the accretion disks for various inner boundary conditions

Daniela V. Boneva (1), Evgeny A. Mikhailov (2, 3, 4), Maria V. Pashentseva (2), Dmitriy D. Sokoloff (2, 3, 5) ((1) Space Research and Technology Institute, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Sofia, Bulgaria, (2) M. V. Lomonosov Moscow State University, Moscow, Russia, (3) Moscow Center of Fundamental and Applied Mathematics, Moscow, Russia, (4) P. N. Lebedev Physical Institute, Moscow, Russia, (5) N. V. Pushkov Institute of Terrestrial Magnetism, Ionosphere and Radio Wave Propagation (IZMIRAN), Troitsk, Moscow, Russia)
Sciencearxiv.org

Limitations of the Ca II 8542 Å line for the determination of magnetic field oscillations

Chromospheric umbral oscillations produce periodic brightenings in the core of some spectral lines, known as umbral flashes. They are also accompanied by fluctuations in velocity, temperature, and, according to several recent works, magnetic field. In this study, we aim to ascertain the accuracy of the magnetic field determined from inversions of the Ca II 8542 Å line. We have developed numerical simulations of wave propagation in a sunspot umbra. Synthetic Stokes profiles emerging from the simulated atmosphere were computed and then inverted using the NICOLE code. The atmospheres inferred from the inversions have been compared with the original parameters from the simulations. Our results show that the inferred chromospheric fluctuations in velocity and temperature match the known oscillations from the numerical simulation. In contrast, the vertical magnetic field obtained from the inversions exhibits an oscillatory pattern with a $\sim$300 G peak-to-peak amplitude which is absent in the simulation. We have assessed the error in the inferred parameters by performing numerous inversions with slightly different configurations of the same Stokes profiles. We find that when the atmosphere is approximately at rest, the inversion tends to favor solutions that underestimate the vertical magnetic field strength. On the contrary, during umbral flashes, the values inferred from most of the inversions are concentrated at stronger fields than those from the simulation. Our analysis provides a quantification of the errors associated with the inversions of the Ca II 8542 Å line and suggests caution with the interpretation of the inferred magnetic field fluctuations.

