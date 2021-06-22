Cancel
’19 alum returns from ‘amazing’ ocean research expedition

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat better lab than an ocean vessel in the middle of the Northern Atlantic if your aspiration is to become a marine scientist?. Although she’s glad to be back on solid ground, ’19 alumna Melanie Cohn, a double major in chemistry and environmental science, recently returned from a monthlong ocean research expedition as part of her Ph.D. program in the Department of Marine Sciences at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

