’19 alum returns from ‘amazing’ ocean research expedition
What better lab than an ocean vessel in the middle of the Northern Atlantic if your aspiration is to become a marine scientist?. Although she's glad to be back on solid ground, '19 alumna Melanie Cohn, a double major in chemistry and environmental science, recently returned from a monthlong ocean research expedition as part of her Ph.D. program in the Department of Marine Sciences at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.