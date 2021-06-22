Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Clark is going to play 32, Reece a bit less, Franklin 30-32 (did you

By SW_CTHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 16 days ago

Forget Aarmand?) Leaves about 20 minutes at 2 & 3, which I expect Taine to earn the larger share. Franklin is good but with plenty of room to improve. I imagine Tony may see if Taine can even play a small 4 but I'm not sure how good defensively that will be. Not a fair task to ask a 1st year foreign player to defend ACC 4's. More likely he'll be looking to see how much Igor can contribute. Won't be necessary if Kadin & Papi can take a step forward and reduce their fouling. They need to learn patience and staying within their verticality. Having Isaiah on the staff could be big help in this.

virginia.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acc 4#Igor#Kadin Papi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
9News

Next with Kyle Clark full show (6/30/21)

Even a four-figure signing bonus isn't enough to attract enough prospective employees. - The mayor says homeless sweeps ahead of the All-Star Game are a coincidence.
NHLsportswar.com

Somebody get this man another hat!

Hoping nobody attempts a Tom Brady with the Stanley Cup during the boat -- Hoos Operator 07/07/2021 11:41PM. I am sure some hockey player will attempt to use the cup as a "boat" :) ** -- Zhoo 07/08/2021 01:06AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Jones, Wilson Named Players Of The Week

Brionna Jones of the Connecticut Sun (2-1 record during the week) averaged 20.3 ppg and 8.0 rpg and 1.7 spg (Eastern Conference Player of the Week). A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces (3-0 record during the week) averaged 18.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg and 1.0 bpg (Western Conference Player of the Week).
NBAumhoops.com

Hunter Dickinson will return for sophomore season

Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson announced today that he’s withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will return to Michigan for his sophomore season. Michigan's Hunter Dickinson is withdrawing from the 2021 NBA Draft and will return to college, per a... Est. reading time: 1 minute. 5 Likes. aguise July 6,...
Indiana Statehammerandrails.com

Purdue Basketball Recruiting: Myles Colvin Commits!

After getting 3 recruits from the state of Indiana for 2021, 2 for the 2022 class and now 1 for the 2023 class, it is safe to say - Matt Painter owns this state. Today, Coach Painter received a verbal commitment from rising to be junior guard, Myles Colvin. Yes,...
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers audition UCLA’s Cody Riley, Ohio’s Jason Preston and 4 others

Breakout college standout Jason Preston and UCLA big man Cody Riley were among six prospects who worked out for the Lakers on Wednesday ahead of the NBA draft July 29. The others, according to the team: Illinois' Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Texas' Matt Coleman III, Oregon's LJ Figueroa and Syracuse's Alan Griffin. The Lakers have the 22nd pick, their highest since 2019, when they selected De'Andre Hunter at No.
Basketballsportswar.com

If we play a 30-game schedule...

Then that's two more games. Remember, we only play two of Iowa State, Memphis and Xavier. And I'm not sure the Davidson info is correct for this season.
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

Van Gundy On Zion Williamson: It’s Not His Fault

When the New Orleans Pelicans fired Stan Van Gundy after the season, there was some speculation that Zion Williamson, or perhaps his family, was behind it. Van Gundy says don’t buy it. He points to a conflict with New Orleans’ exec David Griffin, that they looked at coaching “totally different”...
NBA247Sports

USC's Isaiah Mobley turning heads at the 2021 NBA Combine

USC center Evan Mobley is considered an easy lock to be a Top 3 selection. But his older brother Isaiah Mobley is making some noise of his own in the 2021 NBA Draft process. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Mobley showed out in the most recent NBA Combine scrimmage on Friday with 18 points, four rebounds, five steals and just three missed shots. On the first day he finished with eight points and four rebounds and made some flashy plays.
NBARealGM

Johnny Juzang Withdraws From Draft, Returns To UCLA

Johnny Juzang is withdrawing from the 2021 NBA Draft to return to UCLA. "Going through the draft process has been an amazing experience. I was blessed to connect with great people, learn and grow, and get a feel for life at the next level. I want to thank everybody who has helped me in this process including my family, trainers, school, and especially my dad who helped for countless hours!" Juzang posted to Twitter. "Westwood, I can't wait to go to war! We've got a team full of warriors and there's nobody I'd rather fight beside. With Coach Cronin and our staff, I'm very excited for this season. Let's do something special!"
College Sports247Sports

BREAKING: Marquette Transfer Dawson Garcia Commits to UNC

Dawson Garcia didn't let a second chance at playing for North Carolina pass. Nearly two years after receiving a scholarship offer from former head coach Roy Williams, nearly three months after putting his name in the NBA Draft, and 13 days after entering the transfer portal, Garcia announced his commitment to the Tar Heels on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy