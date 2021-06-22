Clark is going to play 32, Reece a bit less, Franklin 30-32 (did you

Forget Aarmand?) Leaves about 20 minutes at 2 & 3, which I expect Taine to earn the larger share. Franklin is good but with plenty of room to improve. I imagine Tony may see if Taine can even play a small 4 but I'm not sure how good defensively that will be. Not a fair task to ask a 1st year foreign player to defend ACC 4's. More likely he'll be looking to see how much Igor can contribute. Won't be necessary if Kadin & Papi can take a step forward and reduce their fouling. They need to learn patience and staying within their verticality. Having Isaiah on the staff could be big help in this.