Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, WA

Pine Street Plaza Opens in Downtown Centralia

By Eric Rosane / ericr@chronline.com
Posted by 
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VS49H_0ac9ewpp00
Shoppers and community members looking to have a day out on the town took to the Pine Street Plaza on Saturday for its first full day open.

With clear skies overhead, the Centralia Downtown Association on Saturday opened the Pine Street Plaza to a modest crowd of shoppers and community members.

The outdoor space takes up one block in Centralia’s historic downtown area and is strategically located near Dawn’s Delectables coffee and nearby shops.

“It is designed to provide an outdoor space for locals and visitors to gather with friends, to enjoy a cup of coffee or a takeout meal, to rest a bit while shopping downtown, to enjoy games and occasionally live entertainment,” the association said in a news release.

The concept was made possible thanks to a $3,000 grant from the Washington State Main Street Program and local business sponsors. It features hand-crafted wood tables, large umbrellas and a covered area for live music to play. Songwriting duo Don’t Push were the first to take the stage.

Pine Street Plaza is open daily from dawn until dusk and will formally close Oct. 31.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
188
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Centralia, WA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Centralia, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Street#Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden fires Trump-nominated Social Security commissioner

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, but Saul told the Washington Post he plans to be at work on Monday morning because his term isn't over. "Andrew Saul refused to resign as requested,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S rebuffs Haiti troops request after president's assassination

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday rebuffed Haiti's request for troops to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by suspected foreign mercenaries, even as it pledged to help with the investigation. The killing of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

What Pfizer's plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

(CNN) — Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it's more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Posted by
NBC News

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors, and is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.

Comments / 1

Community Policy