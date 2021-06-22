Pine Street Plaza Opens in Downtown Centralia

Shoppers and community members looking to have a day out on the town took to the Pine Street Plaza on Saturday for its first full day open.

With clear skies overhead, the Centralia Downtown Association on Saturday opened the Pine Street Plaza to a modest crowd of shoppers and community members.

The outdoor space takes up one block in Centralia’s historic downtown area and is strategically located near Dawn’s Delectables coffee and nearby shops.

“It is designed to provide an outdoor space for locals and visitors to gather with friends, to enjoy a cup of coffee or a takeout meal, to rest a bit while shopping downtown, to enjoy games and occasionally live entertainment,” the association said in a news release.

The concept was made possible thanks to a $3,000 grant from the Washington State Main Street Program and local business sponsors. It features hand-crafted wood tables, large umbrellas and a covered area for live music to play. Songwriting duo Don’t Push were the first to take the stage.

Pine Street Plaza is open daily from dawn until dusk and will formally close Oct. 31.