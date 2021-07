Yes, that might have been my first game as a 7 year old attended by myself. Having grown up in Clemson with my dad running a business downtown, it was quite safe for a 7 year old to attend a football game unaccompanied back then. I remember sitting around a bunch of much older Clemson fans and they started looking up at the black sky. That was my clue to head back to town and I made back to the store just before the hail broke loose. My mother had called my dad to go look for me about the time I walked back in. Clemson was a different world in 1963 and what a game. Go Tigers!