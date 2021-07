Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the entire NBA and as a result of his play, his Milwaukee Bucks are currently in the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, in Game 4, Giannis suffered a hyperextension on his knee, which kept him out of Game 5. Thankfully, there was no structural damage to Giannis' knee, and as a result, there has been this hope that he could potentially come back to the court sooner rather than later.