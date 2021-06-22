Cancel
NBA

Virginia Basketball Wing Trey Murphy III Staying In NBA Draft

As many have predicted since he first announced he was exploring his draft possibilities, Trey Murphy III is foregoing his remaining college eligibility and staying in the 2021 NBA Draft.

virginia.sportswar.com
#Nba Draft#Nba Draft
