Gardener get 35. Shedrick 22-25, Papi 15-18. Both are foul prone, Jayden

By SW_CTHoo
 9 days ago

Is much more disciplined. Statman only get small minutes. If he has to play 12-15, one of our bigs is in trouble or injured. Igor will get 5 to 10. Murray gets 12 to 15 and McCorkle gets 5 to 8. Taine is bigger, more rugged and has far better track record shooting from NCAA 3 pt line which is same as FIBA. He could get time as a small 4 ahead of Kody if Tony wants to play small ball. Don't think, however, we put a good defensive small ball team on the floor the early part of the season. Too many new players who need time playing in system and getting used to each other. That's why I think Tony is going to see if Igor can play some early.

Gardner/Shedrick comp to me is Gill/Tobey

I think the comparison is better on Gardner=Gill than on Shedrick=Tobey, but as a tandem I think the Gill/Tobey pairing will be my benchmark for them (probably the 2015 version where Tobey was not good enough on hedges to beat out Atkins, except this season we will have no Atkins to take Shedrick's job).
Sportssportswar.com

And we know Gardner and Shedrick will be great defenders because...

I hope you are right, but a more reasonable expectation on both Shedrick and Gardner has them as below average defenders for us historically at their positions. Starting posts for Virginia (2014-2021) last 8 seasons:. Salt - 106 starts (all as 5) Wilkins - 83 starts (62 as a 4,...
NBAsportswar.com

IF Shedrick can stay healthy (big if)

He will be much, much better than Tobey on defense. In the brief periods that he played last year, he showed excellent agility and the ability to hedge and recover much better than Tobey. His big problem was fouling but that is something that can definitely be improved with experience (see Jay Huff). I believe Shedrick’s superior agility will allow him to rank up there with some of our best defenders, providing he can get stronger and stay healthy.
Basketballsportswar.com

Shedrick and Caffaro have had health issues.

If either have more issues this year or any sort of injury….we have nothing else but Gardner. Nothing else inside! A decent second front court transfer should have been a priority. Let them battle in practice and have a backup ready if by God something happens to either of them and they can’t play for a number of weeks or the remainder of a season.
