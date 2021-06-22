Gardener get 35. Shedrick 22-25, Papi 15-18. Both are foul prone, Jayden

Is much more disciplined. Statman only get small minutes. If he has to play 12-15, one of our bigs is in trouble or injured. Igor will get 5 to 10. Murray gets 12 to 15 and McCorkle gets 5 to 8. Taine is bigger, more rugged and has far better track record shooting from NCAA 3 pt line which is same as FIBA. He could get time as a small 4 ahead of Kody if Tony wants to play small ball. Don't think, however, we put a good defensive small ball team on the floor the early part of the season. Too many new players who need time playing in system and getting used to each other. That's why I think Tony is going to see if Igor can play some early.