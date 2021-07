There was a huge difference in how Trotz ran practice and how Reirden ran them. There was a much higher compete level in Trotz's practices. They broke into teams and did a lot of "winner doesn't have to do suicides" drills. Ovi would be a maniac getting his team to win. They were more physical and faster paced. You'd see Vrana stay after and shoot for 20 minutes. Under Reirden, it was a lot more skating and a lot less physical. You'd still have Oshie staying after taking redirects, but it seemed like a lot fewer players staying on the ice.