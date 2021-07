It’s admittedly a slow time in the world of college basketball, but shout out to Jalen Duren for keeping things interesting! Reports surfaced late last week that the No. 1 high school player in the class of 2022 may be looking to reclassify into the class of 2021 and play college basketball next season. Everything is far from official, but the report jives with what Duren told KSR’s Jack Pilgrim last week: The next step in his basketball journey will be about development, not chasing money. As for Kentucky, he is planning to visit later this month.