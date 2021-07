Live updates from the second day of the 2021 Elite 11 Finals. Maybe I don't understand who each organization is but . . . 1. Cade Klubnik (Clemson commit) Cade Klubnik wasn’t awarded the win by the Elite 11 scoring system, but by SI All-American’s he was the most impressive of the day. Klubnik’s accuracy was his biggest strength coming in, and was the difference for him on Thursday as well, with the Clemson commit scoring 16 perfect throws, including on 10 of his final 11. Klubnik also owned the short to intermediate routes and displayed impressive timing despite inconsistency from the receivers.