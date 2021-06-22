He's not likely to see the double teams he faced when we have other

Like Brogdon, he knows how to use angles to get to the basket (an incredibly undervalued skill). He also has a knack for not getting his shot blocked by adjusting the position of the ball and changing his tempo as he drives to the basket, he has a good handle and great spin moves for a big, good mid-range game (including a very effective floater), a trustworthy fade away hook, a nice turn around jumper, etc., etc. etc., In summary, the kid has a lot of offensive tools, but what's most impressive (as mentioned above) is that he has a motor that doesn't quit and a physicality that's present in every aspect of his game. He seems to have that junkyard dog mentality that we sorely missed last year. That kind of play on any team is infectious, but on a blue collar packline team like CTB has created, it finds a proper home where it can thrive and flourish. His addition to this team is incredibly significant. We would be foolish to underestimate its impact.