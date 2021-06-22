Avalara Enables Global Sellers to Manage Treaty and Trade Restrictions for Cross-Border Commerce

The architecture of financial supervision in the European Union (EU) has been the subject of many discussions in the past few years. A first review of the three European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) was made in 2019 with a new regulation granting direct supervision powers over third-country critical benchmark administrators, and data-reporting service providers to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), giving a greater role to the European Banking Authority on addressing risks from anti-money-laundering, and reshaping the governance structure of the ESAs management board. However, the initial Commission proposal for the regulation on the ESAs’ review, which was presented in 2017, proposed greater powers for the ESAs, including the approval of certain categories of prospectuses and the approval and supervision of certain funds that are regulated at EU level.