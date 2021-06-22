Cancel
Avalara Enables Global Sellers to Manage Treaty and Trade Restrictions for Cross-Border Commerce

cpapracticeadvisor.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvalara, Inc. has added new capabilities to its cross-border solution, Trade Treaty Support and Trade Restrictions Management. These new features enable businesses to take advantage of preferred treaty rates in their landed cost calculations and to avoid selling items to countries where there are restrictions with customs regulations. Avalara is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes.

www.cpapracticeadvisor.com
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Digital Bank Monzo Announces Seamless Cross-Border Transfers, Powered by Global Fintech Wise

Monzo writes in a blog post dated July 6, 2021, that on average, clients may spend 8x less “to make international transfers than you would with high street banks.”. Monzo also mentions that you should be able to clearly see what it will really cost you, how much the intended recipient will get (in the foreign currency) and “best of all, you don’t even need to leave the Monzo app.”
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

EU’s Upcoming MiCA Regulation to Bring Clarity, Growth to Crypto-Asset Service Providers

The European Union’s proposed Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) Regulation will bring new opportunities for crypto-asset service providers (CASP), the CEO of one such company believes. In the European Union, digital assets are currently regulated through a combination of the Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive (5AMLD) and member state regulations. 5AMLD...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Localized Payments Woo Cross-Border Luxury Shoppers

Cross-border payments account for a massive amount of the cash flow crisscrossing the globe, with these transactions expected to total $39 trillion by 2022. These payments are more complex than domestic payments as they often have to be routed through several banks before reaching their final destinations. Each step of the process requires compliance with various government regulations, and every bank and payment processor charges its own fees to cover the costs. This results in slow and expensive cross-border payments, with the average fee amounting to roughly 6.8 percent of the total payment.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Tax Management Market is Booming with Unstoppable Rate | Avalara, Automatic Data Processing, Wolters Kluwer NV, Thomson Reuters

The latest study released on the Global Cloud Tax Management Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Cloud Tax Management market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key individuals to have prepared to-access and self-investigated study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

European Committee of the Regions Backs Tougher Digital Regulation

A group of local and regional representatives has thrown its support behind the European Union’s stance on regulating digital markets. During the June plenary session, the European Committee of the Regions (ECR) adopted an opinion supporting the European Commission’s intention to provide tougher regulation of digital markets and services while also highlighting the innovations offered by the new technologies.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Former EU trade commissioner joins advisory board for DeFi dispute-resolution platform

Phil Hogan, who served the European commissioner for trade for less than a year, will be joining the advisory board of the Astra protocol. In a Tuesday announcement, Astra said Hogan would be coming onto its board as an executive adviser, citing his experience in the European Commission and international relations. The project said the addition of the former European Union trade commissioner would provide strategic guidance in partnerships aimed at driving growth to the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.
TravelKFYR-TV

Canada, US are easing pandemic border-crossing restrictions

TORONTO (AP) — Pandemic restrictions on travel between Canada and the U.S. began to loosen Monday for some Canadians, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says plans to totally reopen the border will be announced over the next few weeks. Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full dose...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Wish Gains Dutch Central Bank Payments License, Eyes EU

The European Union spans 27 countries and nearly 447 million people – which, to put it mildly, implies a significant number of payments. To that end, ContextLogic B.V., which operates as a Dutch subsidiary of ContextLogic Inc., and does business as the eCommerce platform Wish, has been granted a payment services license by the Dutch Central Bank.
Small Businessthepaypers.com

Trustana, OneConnect to enable Singapore-China trade

Cross-border B2B marketplace Trustana has partnered with technology-as-a-service platform provider OneConnect Financial Technology to accelerate cross-border commerce, according to IBS Intelligence. Under this collaboration, Trustana will integrate OneSME, a digital cross-border trade platform, into its marketplace. Building on Trustana’s cross-border trade expertise and OneConnect’s core competencies in architecting technology solutions,...
Worldkpug1170.com

Border Restrictions Still In Place

OTTAWA, Canada. – The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding U.S. citizens and other foreign nationals that border restrictions remain in place. Discretionary travel like tourism and recreation are still restricted, and U.S. citizens without a right of entry will be turned away at the border even if they’re vaccinated.
TravelPosted by
pymnts

QR Codes To Boost Cross-Border Commerce As The World Reopens For Business

For a lot of firms, the pandemic was an excuse to hit the pause button on building out their cross-border payment ambitions. It didn’t stop them entirely, Limonetik CEO Christophe Bourbier told Karen Webster, but it did deprioritize them in light of the fact that the travel segment had stalled out, and a lot of firms could not see the point in making Alipay an option for Chinese tourists and businesspeople when neither group was traveling at all, for example.
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

Global Processing Services, Currencycloud partner to offer cross-border payments solution

Global Processing Services (GPS) has joined forces with Currencycloud to widen access to cross-border payments for financial institutions and fintechs, providing a passport to a post-COVID-19 world. According to the press release, leveraging each other’s expertise, the combined value proposition will deliver a complete, enterprise-grade, off-the-shelf and pre-integrated solution. It...
Apparelthedallasnews.net

Cross-Border Clothing Electronic Commerce Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Cross-Border Clothing Electronic Commerce Market 2021-2027. A New Market Study, Titled "Cross-Border Clothing Electronic Commerce Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Cross-Border Clothing Electronic Commerce market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics...
Marketszycrypto.com

Crypto Exchange Paybis Introduces Instant Bank Payment Solutions For EU and UK Users

Global cryptocurrency exchange Paybis has announced the introduction of instant bank payment solutions for its United Kingdom and European Union customers. According to a press release sent out by the firm, crypto users can now access the market at a much lesser fee. Notably, Paybis announced that cryptocurrency purchases through its platform will see the trading fees reduced from 2.99% to 0.99%.
Economycfainstitute.org

Towards a deep review of the role of the European Financial SupervisoryAuthorities?

The architecture of financial supervision in the European Union (EU) has been the subject of many discussions in the past few years. A first review of the three European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) was made in 2019 with a new regulation granting direct supervision powers over third-country critical benchmark administrators, and data-reporting service providers to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), giving a greater role to the European Banking Authority on addressing risks from anti-money-laundering, and reshaping the governance structure of the ESAs management board. However, the initial Commission proposal for the regulation on the ESAs’ review, which was presented in 2017, proposed greater powers for the ESAs, including the approval of certain categories of prospectuses and the approval and supervision of certain funds that are regulated at EU level.
Public SafetyWorld Economic Forum

Only cross-border, cross-sector collaboration will be enough to beat cybercrime

• The growing interdependence of digital systems is being exploited by cybercriminals. • Ransomware is a particularly flourishing sphere of cybercrime. • A collective response from society, governments and private organizations is needed. In less than a decade, cybersecurity threats have emerged as a systemic risk for the global economy’s...

