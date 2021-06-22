Avalara Enables Global Sellers to Manage Treaty and Trade Restrictions for Cross-Border Commerce
Avalara, Inc. has added new capabilities to its cross-border solution, Trade Treaty Support and Trade Restrictions Management. These new features enable businesses to take advantage of preferred treaty rates in their landed cost calculations and to avoid selling items to countries where there are restrictions with customs regulations. Avalara is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes.www.cpapracticeadvisor.com