Marysville, WA

House Bill 1356; Native American Names, Symbols, or Images for Public Schools

msd25.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Bill 1356; Native American Names, Symbols, or Images for Public Schools. Recently, Governor Inslee signed House Bill 1356 related to the use of Native American names, symbols (mascots), or images for public school use. The bill was brought forth by the House of Representatives, passed on the Senate floor, and enacted into law. The law, relating to prohibiting the inappropriate use of Native American names, symbols, or images as public school mascots, logos, or team names, goes into effect July 25, 2021.

www.msd25.org
