Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian splits from Tristan Thompson again

Chanute Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhloe Kardashian splits from Tristan Thompson again. Khloe Kardashian has reportedly split from Tristan Thompson again, after they previously split in 2019 and got back together amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

www.chanute.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Penelope Disick and Khloe Kardashian look like twins in new pic, fans say

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan took to social media to wish Penelope Disick a happy birthday, and fans say she looks just like Khloe Kardashian's twin. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope turned nine yesterday [8 July], and was treated to tributes by everyone from auntie Kim to Scott's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.
Beauty & FashionElle

Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off All Her Hair And You Need To See It

Hair transformations are, at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner bread and butter. We quite literally do not have enough time to go into the nitty gritty of the hundreds of hairstyles, colours and vibes sported by the family right now, but I'll run you through the highlights (pun absolutely not intended).
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
NBAAceShowbiz

James Harden Denies Paying Saweetie $100K for a Date, 50 Cent Mocks Quavo

Defending the NBA star against rumors of him paying the raptress a thousand dollars for a date, the 'Power' co-creator insinuates that the Migos star may now regret letting the 'Icy Girl' raptress go. AceShowbiz - James Harden has spoken up after he's reported to be splurging some money to...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts' son is so grown up in rare never-before-seen video

Julia Roberts' youngest son is all grown up and he looks so much like his famous father, Danny Moder, it's uncanny. The actress rarely puts her three children, twins Phinneaus and Hazel, 16, and Henry, 14, in the spotlight but Danny chose to make his third-born the focus of one of his Instagram posts recently for a very special reason.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Marriage Rumors Are Swirling

Vanna White could soon be a married woman! Although it took White "a long time to warm up to the idea of getting married again" following her 2002 divorce from George Santo Pietro, her ex-husband of 12 years with whom she shares two children, the longtime Wheel of Fortune hostess is said to be ready to walk down the aisle and say "I do" to John Donaldson, her boyfriend of 10 years.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christie Brinkley's swimsuit snap channels all-American beauty

Christie Brinkley is showing off her love for the great United States of America in the best way she can - a throwback swimsuit post, to keep the fireworks going. Even though it's been three days since all the 4th of July barbecues, she's making sure that we don't forget to celebrate the country ahead of throwback Thursday.
CelebritiesHOT 97

DaniLeigh Seemingly Shows Off Her ‘Baby Bump’

If DaniLeigh was ever pregnant, she should have had the baby by now. Rumors began to circulate sometime last year, and it’s been well over nine months. Last week, the two sparked rumors that they were back together. Neither of them confirmed or denied the news. In Dani’s latest photo,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

Lara Spencer put her most daring foot forward during her vacation with family and pulled off a very daring stunt which left her fans on the edge of their seats. The Good Morning America host shared bikini-clad footage of herself leaping into the water from a great height - and she had her daughter, Katharine, with her too.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Travis Scott, Meek Mill fought at Fourth of July party in the Hamptons: report

Meek Mill and Travis Scott got into it at a ritzy July Fourth bash in the Hamptons, causing a huge scene outside the party. Sources say the two rappers got into a loud verbal argument at the over-the-top soirée — which was thrown by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, and attended by a host of stars including Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, Alex Rodriguez and Jon Bon Jovi — but the rappers were pulled apart and led away from each other before it escalated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy