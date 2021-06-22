Cancel
Alpena, MI

Shops, customers revel in normalcy

Alpena News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA — A lot of smiling faces. That is what some employees in Northeastern Michigan noticed on Tuesday, as people were able to shed their masks and stand a little closer to one another while out on the town because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration lifted most COVID-19-related restrictions. With vaccination rates increasing and infections and deaths decreasing, Whitmer lifted the state’s mask mandate and lifted occupancy limits that forced businesses to alter operations during the ongoing pandemic.

www.thealpenanews.com
