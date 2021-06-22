Cancel
Topeka, KS

Then and now: Washburn’s campus

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: While flipping through old Kaw Yearbooks, I noticed a lot of changes and growth around Washburn’s campus but I also took note of the buildings that were surprisingly still recognizable to this day. Some were impacted by the 1966 Topeka tornado and some were completely destroyed in the disaster and had to be rebuilt. But even in those that were rebuilt, I notice parallels between them that were kept to commemorate the old building. I found that some of these pictures were difficult to recreate, maybe the angel was off, or perhaps that part of the building no longer exists. Either way, I did my best to recreate each photograph as if they were taken only seconds apart rather than years or even decades apart.

