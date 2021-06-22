Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) CEO and CFO Enter 10b5-1 Trading Plans
Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), announced today that Chief Executive Officer Jay D. Miller and Chief Financial Officer Chris Jones have each adopted a prearranged trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities exchange Act of 1934 to purchase shares of Nortech's common stock on the open market. Rule 10b5-1 permits officers and directors of public companies to adopt predetermined plans for purchasing or selling specified amounts or value of stock. Mr. Miller and Mr. Jones' purchase transactions will be reported via SEC Form 4 filings.