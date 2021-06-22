Cancel
Nortech Systems, Inc. (NSYS) CEO and CFO Enter 10b5-1 Trading Plans

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), announced today that Chief Executive Officer Jay D. Miller and Chief Financial Officer Chris Jones have each adopted a prearranged trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities exchange Act of 1934 to purchase shares of Nortech's common stock on the open market. Rule 10b5-1 permits officers and directors of public companies to adopt predetermined plans for purchasing or selling specified amounts or value of stock. Mr. Miller and Mr. Jones' purchase transactions will be reported via SEC Form 4 filings.

www.streetinsider.com
