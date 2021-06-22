Office of Marketing and Communications

opc@savannahga.gov

First Tuesday Tours of City Hall resume July 6

SAVANNAH (June 22) – Did you know the dome to Savannah’s City Hall was not always gold? Did you know that the fountain inside the Rotunda once was home to goldfish? These are just some of the interesting tidbits you will learn if you join us for the re-launch of our First Tuesday Tours of City Hall! Tours will be offered on the first Tuesday of each month at noon starting July 6.

Capacity is limited, and registration is required. Visit savannahga.gov/FirstTuesdayTours to register or email Archives@Savannahga.gov for more information.