First Tuesday Tours of City Hall resume July 6

Savannah, Georgia
Office of Marketing and Communications

First Tuesday Tours of City Hall resume July 6

SAVANNAH (June 22) – Did you know the dome to Savannah’s City Hall was not always gold? Did you know that the fountain inside the Rotunda once was home to goldfish? These are just some of the interesting tidbits you will learn if you join us for the re-launch of our First Tuesday Tours of City Hall! Tours will be offered on the first Tuesday of each month at noon starting July 6.

Capacity is limited, and registration is required. Visit savannahga.gov/FirstTuesdayTours to register or email Archives@Savannahga.gov for more information.

ABOUT

Savannah is the oldest city in the U.S. state of Georgia and is the county seat of Chatham County. Established in 1733 on the Savannah River, the city of Savannah became the British colonial capital of the Province of Georgia and later the first state capital of Georgia.

