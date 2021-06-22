Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland State Police Identify Suspected Drowning Victim Found In Wicomico County

 17 days ago

(SHARPTOWN, MD) – The body of a man reported to have drowned Sunday was located today in Wicomico County. The victim, John Davis, 53, of Seaford, Delaware was located around 7:45 a.m. this morning by a Maryland Natural Resources Police helicopter that was patrolling the area of Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown, Maryland. His body was found in the Nanticoke River about a quarter mile from where he was last seen.

