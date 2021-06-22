Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Many reps say Canada border action isn’t enough

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 17 days ago

Several New York government and business leaders say Canada needs to do much more than the slight loosening of entry restrictions it announced Monday. Starting July 5, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days or more upon entering Canada. Yet each of those people still has to provide a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours before arrival, take a second test upon arrival, and have a quarantine plan in case the second test comes back positive.

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
City
Plattsburgh, NY
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#U S Senate#New Yorkers#Asap#D Chateaugay Lake#Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Many logistical challenges to opening U.S.-Canada border

I find it interesting that people in one country are trying to tell another country what to do regarding who they allow into their country. But what a recent Herald editorial does not mention is the logistical challenges that are involved (“Allow fully vaccinated to cross border,” The Herald, June 23).
Congress & Courtswestsenecabee.com

Higgins pushes for action on US-Canada border similar to EU lifting of travel restrictions

Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group Co-Chair Congressman Brian Higgins took to the floor of the House of Representatives to continue his push to reopen the border between the U.S. and Canada. He referenced plans for the European Union to open up travel to Americans again and encouraged similar action to lift travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada. “It was recently […]
Economytennesseestar.com

Business Owner Says She’ll Go Under If Border Restrictions Aren’t Lifted

The only grocery store in Point Roberts, Washington, will be forced to close if travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada aren’t lifted by July 15, the Associated Press reported Thursday. Point Roberts Marketplace store owner Ali Hayton said the market relies on shoppers who haven’t been able to visit...
Congress & CourtsTimes-Herald

Schumer: US should unilaterally reopen border to vaccinated Canadians

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, in a visit Tuesday to a Lake Ontario tourist destination, called for the U.S. to take unilateral action that would immediately reopen the northern border to vaccinated Canadians. Schumer, D-N.Y., made his comments during a visit to Sackets Harbor in Jefferson County, where he said cross-border...
Worldhealthing.ca

We just want a clear plan on border, say industry reps

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces increasing pressure to ease travel restrictions across the Canada-U.S. border, as industry groups and American officials criticize Ottawa for failing to provide a detailed reopening plan after months of delay. Last month, the Canadian government extended its border closure until at least July 21, or...
POTUSNew York Post

Canada begins easing some restrictions on travel, including from US

Canada’s government began lifting travel restrictions from countries including the US on Monday — the first tentative step toward a return to normalcy along the world’s longest land border between two countries. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced at a news conference in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, that fully vaccinated Canadian...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
LifestyleTODAY.com

Canada partially reopens its border

11 problem-solving gadgets your kitchen needs, starting at $9. On Tuesday Canada reopened its border today for Canadian citizens and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated. They will no longer have to spend two weeks in quarantine when they arrive, but they will need to show that they've tested negative for COVID-19, then take another test at the border.
Washington StateBoston Herald

Steidler: Recovering from Washington’s fumble on opioid epidemic

With opioid deaths rising 29% during the pandemic, killing more than 55,000 Americans annually, Washington must do more to save lives. It can start by enforcing the Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention Act (STOP Act) so criminal cartels are deterred from shipping illegal opioids to America via the international postal system.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

With McCain in Mind, Sinema Reaches for Bipartisanship

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than for her shock of purple hair or unpredictable votes, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is perhaps best known for doing the unthinkable in Washington: She spends time on the Republican side of the aisle. Not only does she pass her days chatting up the Republican senators,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy