Many reps say Canada border action isn’t enough
Several New York government and business leaders say Canada needs to do much more than the slight loosening of entry restrictions it announced Monday. Starting July 5, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days or more upon entering Canada. Yet each of those people still has to provide a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours before arrival, take a second test upon arrival, and have a quarantine plan in case the second test comes back positive.www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com