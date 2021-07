Wow! This is a great video. Someone knows this guy for sure. On Saturday, June 19, 2021 the male in the video switched the bar code on a $400 Dyson vacuum cleaner, went to the self checkout aisle, scanned the wrong bar code and walked out of the store with a Dyson vacuum for $24.99. When an employee attempted to stop him from leaving the store, he fled in a newer model blue Volkswagen SUV that did not have a registration plate on it.