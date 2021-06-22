Cancel
Nebraska State

NSP: Chicago man in custody after multiple chases

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. -- A Chicago man is in custody after he allegedly fled multiple pursuits in central Nebraska Monday and Tuesday. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol performed a traffic stop on a Jeep Patriot for speeding on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Shortly after the traffic stop, NSP received a report of an SUV traveling above 100 miles per hour and passing vehicles on the shoulder. The trooper was able to locate the reported vehicle, which was the same vehicle from the previous traffic stop.

