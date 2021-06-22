NSP: Chicago man in custody after multiple chases

KEARNEY, Neb. -- A Chicago man is in custody after he allegedly fled multiple pursuits in central Nebraska Monday and Tuesday. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol performed a traffic stop on a Jeep Patriot for speeding on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Shortly after the traffic stop, NSP received a report of an SUV traveling above 100 miles per hour and passing vehicles on the shoulder. The trooper was able to locate the reported vehicle, which was the same vehicle from the previous traffic stop.