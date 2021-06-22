Star Wars: The Acolyte Showrunner Claims George Lucas Made the Franchise Political
The Star Wars franchise has long been criticized by fans for being "overly political" but if you'd ask Leslye Headland, showrunner of the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars: The Acolyte, the legendary science-fiction franchise has always embraced political themes through the decades and it's something most people will just have to deal with. In a recent interview with The AV Club, Headland pointed out the political nature of the Star Wars universe and even used George Lucas as a prime example.epicstream.com