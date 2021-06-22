Star Wars: The Acolyte Showrunner Claims George Lucas Made the Franchise Political

The word “renaissance” would seem superfluous when it comes to the Star Wars franchise, yet as it turned out, that was exactly what was needed in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi. Interest in all things Star Wars seemed to rapidly cool off with the saga apparently wrapping up with the Ewoks and Droids animated series, the pair of live-action Ewok TV movies, and the emergence of new blockbuster franchises like Tim Burton’s Batman arriving on the scene. Howard Roffman, who at that time was the vice president of licensing for Lucasfilm, Ltd., having moved into that position from Lucasfilm general counsel, recognized along with George Lucas himself that while the brand had enchanted hundreds of millions of people—and not just children—it needed to be nurtured and developed into an enduring classic a la The Wizard of Oz, or risk going the way of Flash Gordon itself.