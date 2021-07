The wait is finally over. From local 5Ks to big-city marathons, races are back on the horizon and runners are lacing up their shoes with specific, competitive goals in sight. But as they shake off the rust, what should they keep in mind? At TrainingPeaks—an online platform where endurance athletes can find coaches and training plans as well as track, analyze, and plan their training using the TrainingPeaks app—Matt Fitzgerald dispenses his wisdom to clients of all levels. As runners navigate their way back to the start line, the renowned endurance coach shares his top tips for getting back out there with Runner’s World.