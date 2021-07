The natural gas markets just made a bit of history. Friday, July 2nd, marked the last day in a series of nine days that the NYMEX futures price for natural gas increased from the previous day. Beginning Monday the price has slide down just a bit. Nine straight trading days of higher natgas prices is the longest period of day-over-day price rises in the past 20 years! The weather certainly had a lot to do with the increase in prices, but a key part, perhaps the starring role in why prices have continued to climb, is the role of LNG exports.