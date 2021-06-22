Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UK tightens rules on flaring, venting (Update)

naturalgasworld.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK is striving to end the use of routine flaring and venting completely by 2030. Update adds comments from industry group OGUK. UK upstream regulator Oil & Gas Authority (OGA) has issued new guidance on flaring and venting, which sets out a tougher approach to driving reductions. It will use its consenting regime and stewardship activity to enforce the change where necessary, it said June 22. The OGA can order production to stop if flari...

www.naturalgasworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venting#Routine Flaring#Uk#Oga#Oguk#Oil Gas Authority#Oga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
U.K.
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

New Fortress plans regas terminal off Sri Lanka

The terminal, to be located off Colombo, will supply regasified LNG to the Kerawalapitiya power complex. Nasdaq-listed New Fortress Energy has signed an agreement with the government of Sri Lanka to construct an offshore LNG import and regasification terminal, it said on July 8. The terminal, to be located off...
Trafficspglobal.com

Australian domestic natural gas prices jump on winter demand, outages

Spot gas prices in Victoria state hit A$20 per gigajoule on July 6. Spot natural gas prices in Australia's domestic market have jumped on winter demand and some supply outages, and the increase supports high gas and LNG prices in the wider region, according to market participants. Not registered?. Receive...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Oil producers have cognitive blocks: UK climate champ

And long-lived assets are a big obstacle to net zero carbon, viewers of a webinar dedicated to the launch of BP's annual statistical review of world energy heard. Oil producing companies suffer from a cognitive block that prevents them from viewing the world of energy through anything other than the incumbents' lenses, the UK government's high level climate action champion Nigel Topping told a BP-hosted event July 8. To back up his argument he quoted a slide that...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

OMV Petrom urges Romania to make gas reforms this year: interview

The Neptun Deep gas discovery can "fundamentally reshape the Romanian economy" if developed, OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere tells NGW. 2021 is a crucial year for the Romanian government to implement legislative changes that will make the 84bn-m3 offshore Neptun Deep gas discovery feasible to develop, Christina Verchere, CEO of the project's operator OMV Petrom, tells NGW in an interview. OMV Petrom and US partner ExxonMobil discovered Neptun Deep in 2012 but have repeatedly delayed taking a final investment decision (FID) on the discovery since then. The main reason for delays was a controversial offshore law that Romanian authorities introduced in 2018. Among other things, the law imposed additional taxes on producers and restricted where they could sell their g...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Finnish Fortum sells coal-fired Russian plant

Finnish utility Fortum has agreed to sell its Argayash coal-fired combined heat and power plant (CHP) in Russia to local firm Rusatom Smart utilities... Finnish utility Fortum has agreed to sell its Argayash coal-fired combined heat and power plant (CHP) in Russi... Please sign in to access the full article.
Environmentnaturalgasworld.com

E.ON sees hydrogen as part of a carbon-free future

The German energy company is a member of 12-member alliance of CEOs backing the Paris climate agreement. The head of German energy company E.ON said July 7 that green hydrogen could play an integral role in European efforts to cut carbon emissions. E.ON CEO Leonhard Birnbaum is a member of...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Russia to contribute 23% of global new-build gas processing capacity growth by 2025

Russia is expected to witness a new-build gas processing capacity of 13bn ft3/day by 2025. Russia is expected to drive new-build gas processing capacity growth in the global gas processing industry from planned and announced (new-build) projects between 2021 and 2025, contributing around 23% of global gas processing capacity growth by 2025, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

EBRD backs Ukrainian gas trader with €10mn loan

The EBRD said its two-year revolving working capital facility would increase ERU Trading's trade capacity. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a €10mn ($12mn) loan to Ukrainian gas trader ERU Trading, the EU financier announced on July 7, saying the support would boost competition and security of supply in the country's energy sector.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Aussie FLNG developer secures major project status

The project has been recognised by the government as important for supporting economy growth and providing job opportunities. Australian Transborders Energy on July 8 said its floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) solution development has secured the major project status (MPS) renewal from the Australian government. MPS is the Australian government’s...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Aussie east coast LNG exports up 4% in 2020-21

LNG exports from the three projects on the Australian east coast came in at record 23mn metric tons in the 12 months to June 30, up almost 4% year/year, according to the latest data published by Gladstone Ports Corp. China was the biggest buyer and imported 15.8mn metric tons of...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UAE, Japan to study blue ammonia potential

Adnoc has signed a joint study agreement on hydrogen with Inpex Corp, Jera and the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) on July 7 signed a joint study agreement (JSA) with Japan's Inpex Corp, Jera and the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (Jogmec) to explore the commercial potential of blue ammonia production in the UAE.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Australia's EWC signs pact for Sengkang PSC

Sydney-listed Energy World Corporation (EWC) has signed a joint operation agreement with an Indonesian partner for the Sengkang production sharing contract. Sydney-listed Energy World Corporation (EWC) has signed a joint operation agreement with an Indonesian partner for the Sengkang production sharing contract (PSC), it said on July 7. In November...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK decommissioning costs too high: regulator

The rate of decrease has begun to slow, putting the target at risk, the Oil & Gas Authority says. The Oil & Gas Authority’s (OGA) report on decommissioning costs show estimates falling from the original £59.7bn ($82bn) to £46bn. But reductions have begun to slow and the target of £39bn, which the OGA set in 2017, will be missed unless the pace picks up, it said July 7.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Australia issues first grants under Beetaloo programme

The government said the three grants to Imperial Oil and Gas would provide up to A$21mn to support three new exploration wells in the company’s EP187 exploration zone. The Australian government on July 7 announced the first grants under the A$50mn ($37.5mn) Beetaloo cooperative drilling programme to help accelerate the development of gas projects in the Northern Territory.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Australia's AGL to shut gas-fired power unit

The utility plans to mothball one of the four operational units at South Australia’s largest gas-fired power plants owing to "challenging" market conditions. Australian utility AGL plans to mothball one of the four operational units at South Australia’s largest gas-fired power plants owing to a decline in forward prices and the addition of new capacity in the market, it said on July 7.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Turkish FSRU receives first LNG cargo

Turkey wants to use flexible LNG supply as leverage for negotiating better terms from its pipeline suppliers. [image credit: Botas]. Turkey's Ertugrul Gazi floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the southern Hatay province in Turkey has received its first LNG cargo, operator Botas reported on July 2. The first...
Economymediapost.com

Google Tightens UK Policy On Financial Ads

Google will update its Google Ads Financial Products and Services policy and enforce it beginning September 6 in the UK. All ads running for financial products and services will be verified by the financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, which regulates the financial industry in the UK. Read the whole...
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Malta and Portugal tighten rules for arriving Brits

Officials in Malta have confirmed the destination will only be open to vaccinated British travellers from Wednesday. All travellers must have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, at least two weeks prior to arrival. Accepted proof of vaccine include the Maltese vaccination certificate, the NHS Covid-19 Pass vaccination certificate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy