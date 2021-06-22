UK tightens rules on flaring, venting (Update)
The UK is striving to end the use of routine flaring and venting completely by 2030. Update adds comments from industry group OGUK. UK upstream regulator Oil & Gas Authority (OGA) has issued new guidance on flaring and venting, which sets out a tougher approach to driving reductions. It will use its consenting regime and stewardship activity to enforce the change where necessary, it said June 22. The OGA can order production to stop if flari...www.naturalgasworld.com