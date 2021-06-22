Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Denver Human Services Awarded New Funding for Fatherhood Services from

Posted by 
Denver, Colorado
Denver, Colorado
 17 days ago

Leaders to advance key areas with an emphasis on community impact and equity

Denver Human Services’ (DHS) program to empower fathers to grow as individuals and parents will receive $124,336 annually for the next five years in new funding from the Colorado Department of Human Services’ (CDHS) Colorado Fatherhood Program. The funding will be used to support DHS’s fatherhood program that provides free information, classes, and support groups that address a variety of fatherhood-related topics to Denver fathers and paternal figures.

“As Denver continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, it’s critical that we invest in equitable community recovery, and in supporting youth and families,” said DHS Executive Director Don Mares. “This new funding with bolster DHS’s existing fatherhood services that lead to more support for fathers.”

With the new funding, DHS will enroll 90 fathers in the Colorado Fatherhood Program on a voluntary basis and hire two new staff members – a qualified social caseworker to act as a Fatherhood Advocate, and a father with lived experience as a Fatherhood Navigator. Participation in the program is open to all fathers (biological, expectant, adoptive, stepfathers, foster, kinship, grandfathers, and father figures) over age 18, with children or caring for children up to age 21. Services include father engagement, Nurturing Father/Dads Matter programming, case management, resource referral, virtual or in-person visits, collaborative goal setting, and financial decision-making assistance and coaching.

“Children who have a father involved in their lives do better in school, are more emotionally secure, and develop better social connections,” said DHS Deputy Executive Director of Community Impact and Strategic Planning Patrice Hawkins. “In addition to meeting fathers where they are, this new funding will allow us more opportunities to continue to engage and partner with fathers and paternal relatives so they may hold equitable space, time, and value in the lives of their children.”

DHS is one of seven community sites selected to provide services to fathers. Funding for these services comes from a $7.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families. The other sites include:

  • Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo – Pueblo County
  • Empowering Communities Globally – Boulder County
  • Hilltop Mesa County – Delta County, Mesa County and Montrose County
  • La Plata Family Centers Coalition – La Plata County
  • Prowers County Department of Human Services – Prowers County
  • The Pinon Project – Montezuma County
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado

70
Followers
205
Post
61
Views
ABOUT

Denver , officially the City and County of Denver, is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. State of Colorado. Denver is located in the South Platte River Valley on the western edge of the High Plains just east of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. With an estimated population of 727,211 in 2019, Denver is the 19th-most populous city in the United States, the fifth-most populous state capital, and the most populous city located in the Mountain states. The 105th meridian west of Greenwich, the longitudinal reference for the Mountain Time Zone, passes directly through Denver Union Station.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
Pueblo County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Denver Human Services#Dhs#Cdhs Rrb#Prowers County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy