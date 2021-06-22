Cancel
Burleson, TX

City Dedicates Tree in Honor of Jim Bailey

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 19, 2021, the City of Burleson honored former City Councilmember Jim Bailey by dedicating a red oak tree at Bailey Lake Park in his name. Jim Bailey was born in Marshfield, Missouri, on June 19, 1933. After graduating from Marshfield High School in 1951, he served four years with the U.S. Coast Guard. In January 1970, he married his favorite dancing partner, Bettie. After the service, Bailey studied to be an Electronic Engineer which brought him to Texas where he worked for General Dynamics for 30 years, retiring in 1993.

