Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Deals For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

By Erik Kain
Forbes
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Day is here and with it oodles of savings for Amazon Prime subscribers. Instead of just one day this year, Prime Day is running for a full 48 hours. Plenty of time to track down some good deals on video games and gaming gear, TVs, gamepads and so forth.

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Amazon Prime Day#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Xbox Pc#Xbox Series X Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Assassin's Creed
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

AMD’s FSR Has Been Added to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One Dev Kits

AMD’s supersampling tech FidelityFX Super Resolution is out for developers to implement in their PC games now, and many have started adding support already. Not too long ago, Microsoft stated that they’d be sharing details regarding FSR implementation on Xbox soon as well, and as promised, they’ve provided those new details.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Wreckfest Xbox Series X|S Review

In our original review of Wreckfest for Xbox One we praised its variety in races, realistic handling and incredible destruction system. It’s clear Wreckfest was the destruction derby game fans had been waiting for. It was a great, arcade-y racing game with an emphasis on smashing into opponents and playing dirty. But since its release, Wreckfest has received next-generation optimisation for Xbox Series X|S. So how does Wreckfest stack up on next-gen hardware?
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

The Procession to Calvary launches for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S today

The Procession to Calvary, described as a "Pythonesque" adventure game, launches today for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Renaissance paintings and a wacky sense of humour combine in this point-and-click adventure game, which the devs say is a "spiritual successor" to Four Last Things. "The tyrant Heavenly Peter has escaped your clutches, and you have been tasked with the mission of finding him," the description reads. "Your journey will take you through a richly detailed landscape built from hundreds of different Renaissance paintings. You will steal a ship, feed a donkey, compete in a talent contest, assist an inept street magician, sing, dance, play the (magic?) flute, poke a man's face, hunt for treasure and have a chat with Our Lord God Almighty... but will you find Heavenly Peter? And if you do, how will you take your revenge!?"
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Alchemic Cutie Launches for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Over 150 quests, unique side quests for different NPCs, jelly deliveries and even some weekly item delivery quests. There are up to 32 Jelly shapes and 32 different colors to mix up, allowing for some super adorable and unique jellies. Wholesome competitions for your Jellies happen on Wimba Island and...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

The Synchro Hedgehogs stumble onto Xbox One and Series X|S

Forget about Sonic and his 30th birthday celebrations for today is all about a couple of purple hedgehogs rocking up onto Xbox. They may be nameless and may not have the instant draw of SEGA’s blue blur, but all you need to know is that they are Synchro Hedgehogs – and they are available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Battlefield 2042 will be best on PC — not PS5 or Xbox Series X

The best place to play Battlefield 2042 could be one of our picks for the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops, rather than the PS5 or Xbox Series X. That’s because EA and developer Dice have partnered with Nvidia to bring deep learning super sampling (DLSS) and latency-reducing Reflex tech to the upcoming military multiplayer shooter.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Operation: Tango Now Available On Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S

Yesterday, Clever Plays, a Montreal-based independent video game developer, announced that their asymmetrical co-op game of espionage, Operation: Tango, is now available for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The new additions to the game's roster of supported consoles also come with the announcement that there is cross-console compatibility across consoles and the PC.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Anna´s Quest on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 30 Jun 2021. Dragons, witches, trolls... No one can stop Anna. With her telekinesis, unorthodox use of torture instruments, a knack for improvisation and the help of a shady fox she just makes her way. She communes with the dead, shuts off the local taverns beer supply and gets old ladies behind bars...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Out Now for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Action side-scrolling title Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights released on PC and Nintendo Switch last week and has already been garnering acclaim. The Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions are also available but there’s been a slight hiccup for the PS4 version. Citing “unexpected technical difficulties”, the development team has delayed the latter’s release.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Xbox Series X powered Xbox Cloud Gaming available now

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can use Xbox Cloud Gaming which is now being powered by Xbox Series X hardware. After being in limited testing for two months, Xbox Cloud Gaming has finally been released to all eligible Xbox Game Pass Ulitmate members to use, on PCs, Apple phones and tablets, and on browsers.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Metro Exodus Xbox Series X|S Review

The highly acclaimed Metro Exodus has now been enhanced for the Xbox Series X|S. It is the third instalment in the Metro series, and originally released in February of 2019, yet now it comes with all the next-gen optimisations your could wish for. For those of you who are new to the series, or perhaps you just need a refresher, the Metro games follow the events of World War III, which ended in nuclear detonation. The story is set in Moscow, Russia, where the survivors fled to the Metro system.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Walden, a game plays out on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

As gamers we’re used to seeing new titles arrive in remastered or rehashed form, as developers take much loved classics from yesteryear and bring them right up to date for a modern audience. That normally means going back a decade or two for the source material. Walden, a game on Xbox though goes further – way back to the original Henry David Thoreau book from 1854, before bringing it all into the virtual world.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Sea of Thieves Stuttering Fix: Xbox Series X, S, One, and PC

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is injecting new vigor into the online action-adventure game, though, even three years after its initial launch, there are still some technical bugs. Namely, there’s a Sea of Thieves stuttering issue on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This can take the form of constant micro stutter or, perhaps even more annoyingly, slight rubber banding. Thankfully, however, there are some quick and easy troubleshooting steps to implement a workaround. Here’s the need-to-know info on a 2021 SoT stutter fix for Season 2 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy