Throwback Track For 6-22-21

This is the opening song from Prince’s film Purple Rain. The album was a soundtrack to the film, and a huge hit, spending 24 weeks at #1 in America. The beginning of this song is one of the most famous spoken intros in pop history. Prince takes the persona of a preacher and is joined by a church organ as he gives what amounts to a sermon, reminding us that we should enjoy this life, knowing that we can look forward to a world of never-ending happiness when we die. Credit this to George Clinton, who did many similar bits (“free your mind, and your ass will follow…”) with P-Funk.