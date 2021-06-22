Player’s Take: Callum Davison

Callum Davison had a couple of obvious things going for him two weeks ago at the final Forme Tour Qualifying Tournament, at The Home Course in Dupont, Washington: He was easily the best player that week, winning by two strokes, and he possessed the most unique swing-grip combo of anybody in the field. The Duncan, British Columbia, native, who lives part-time in Palm Springs, California, uses a crosshanded grip and a swing that is decidedly his—something that certainly works quite well for the 20-year-old, as his bogey-free final round on his way to medalist honors proved. Since that win, Davison traveled in his family’s RV to Montana to play some golf and visit with friends, made a side trip to Colorado to see his putting coach and then traversed the rest of the U.S., so he could get to Athens, Georgia, for a little practice prior to the season-opening Forme Tour event, the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, that begins Wednesday. Davison recently took a break from sitting behind the wheel to chat about RV travel, golf, hockey and why his unique grip works for him.