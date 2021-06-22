Player’s Take: Callum Davison

Cancel
Callum Davison had a couple of obvious things going for him two weeks ago at the final Forme Tour Qualifying Tournament, at The Home Course in Dupont, Washington: He was easily the best player that week, winning by two strokes, and he possessed the most unique swing-grip combo of anybody in the field. The Duncan, British Columbia, native, who lives part-time in Palm Springs, California, uses a crosshanded grip and a swing that is decidedly his—something that certainly works quite well for the 20-year-old, as his bogey-free final round on his way to medalist honors proved. Since that win, Davison traveled in his family’s RV to Montana to play some golf and visit with friends, made a side trip to Colorado to see his putting coach and then traversed the rest of the U.S., so he could get to Athens, Georgia, for a little practice prior to the season-opening Forme Tour event, the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, that begins Wednesday. Davison recently took a break from sitting behind the wheel to chat about RV travel, golf, hockey and why his unique grip works for him.

Chez Reavie hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Camilo Villegas and Hank Lebioda; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

